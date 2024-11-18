Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The human head that washed up on a Florida beach belonged to a missing 19-year-old boy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr, 19, and his sister, Hailey Clements, got in to trouble while swimming at South Point Beach in Miami on November 9. The siblings were dragged out to sea by a rip current and Victor “threw” his sister away from the dangerous waters before disappearing beneath the waves.

His last act was enough for two other swimmers to reach her and bring her to shore safely without injury. Police searched frantically for Victor but he was never found alive, and his family hoped they would at least be able to recover his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (12 November) a severed head washed up on Key Biscayne, an island off the coast of Miami, shocking beachgoers after it was found by a worker raking the sand. Police did not initially make the connection to Victor's drowning three days earlier.

The human head that washed up on a Florida beach belonged to a missing 19-year-old boy. (Photo: Florida Scanner on Facebook) | Florida Scanner on Facebook

But by Friday (15 November) they confirmed the head belonged to Victor, though the rest of his remains are still lost to the ocean. Cmdr. Shantell Mitchell said: “The Miami Beach Police Department extends prayers and condolences to the family. Our victim advocates will continue to provide support to the family during this time.”

Police said they would continue to piece together exactly what happened to Victor after his sister lost sight of him, to give his family closure. Victor's older sister called him “the best part of the family”.

She wrote on Instagram: “A hero - life has a way of taking the best people. There was a time when he was all that kept this family going. Pure, genuine, so full of life”. Another older sister, Jessica, 34, posted photos in memorial of the beloved brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr, 19, and his sister, Hailey Clements, got in to trouble while swimming at South Point Beach in Miami on November 9. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

She wrote: “My heart is completely and irreparably shattered. Your absence will never be accepted. No words could ever describe how much I love you Victor”.

Victor's family collectively mourned him on a fundraiser for his funeral that has amassed more than $30,000 in donations. They wrote: “He died a hero, using all his strength to save his sister from drowning. Even before this, Victor was a hero in every sense. He sacrificed his dreams to join the army, all to provide a home for his family. Serving others was always his true calling.”