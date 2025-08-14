The system to make a booking at the new Magic Kingdom bar Beak and Barrel at Walt Disney World has crashed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 6am, the Walt Disney World dining reservation system crashed. This was likely directly related to the planned opening of Beak and Barrel reservations this morning.

The system outage is affecting everyone right - not just guests trying to secure a spot at the new Pirates bar. Error messages began occurring at around 5:50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney typically opens up new dining locations around 6am, and widespread dining reservations open around 7am. The Walt Disney World dining reservation system still has not recovered, and Disney has placed the website into maintenance mode.

The system to make a booking at the new Magic Kingdom bar Beak and Barrel at Walt Disney World has crashed. | Contributed

The My Disney Experience app appears to be slowly coming back to life, but the website remains down. There have not been any reports of guests successfully booking a Beak and Barrel reservation.

At this time, Walt Disney World has not made any statement or notified guests that they are working on a solution. One user wrote on X: “Reservation site is out of maintenance but Hei Hei is back. I haven't seen anyone confirm a successful reservation for Beak and Barrel yet.“

Another added: “Come on @WaltDisneyWorld, please sort out your reservations so I can get Beak and Barrel for opening day. It's my only hope of making it as a successful Disney vlogger”.