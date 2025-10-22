An man has driven into the barricades of the White House estate while Donald Trump was inside.

It is thought the area is now on lockdown while police investigate the incident, believed to have happened at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night (3.30am Wednesday in the UK). An image shared on social media shows a vehicle stationary by a set of security barricades near Donald Trump's residency.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested and the vehicle is now being assessed. No further details about the suspect, such as his age or where he is from, have been disclosed at this stage.

In its statement, the Secret Service said President Trump was in the White House at the time. However, the presidential complex where he resides was not placed on lockdown.

It's expected that the road leading to the gate will stay closed until the vehicle is towed. The collision has led to a complete lockdown of the immediate area around the checkpoint, impacting traffic and access in the northwest region of Washington DC, near the presidential complex.

But authorities have reminded locals the driver of the vehicle was promptly taken into custody at the scene of the collision. The security breach happened just south of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to the southwest of the White House.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building, part of the White House, is a prominent government building. It is thought this building - and others - are on lockdown at the moment.

Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement. Authorities did not immediately provide any additional information about the crash, the driver’s identity or any potential motivation.