While the Republicans have regained control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, the much-heralded red wave has turned into a red trickle.

The Republicans have won back control of the House of Representatives, with media outlets projecting they have secured the 218 seats needed for a majority.

Their majority however will be razor thin, as the much-heralded red wave expected during the US midterm elections turned into a red trickle. With sky-rocketing inflation and low popularity ratings for President Joe Biden, the GOP were predicted to take the House and the Senate.

Who controls the House of Representatives?

The Republicans won the seat they needed for their majority on Wednesday when California's 27th district went to incumbent Mike Garcia. Kevin McCarthy will now likely replace Nancy Pelosi as the House majority leader. The GOP now have 218 seats called, which gives them a slim majority in the 435-seat house.

Republican Kevin McCarthy is set to become the House majority leader. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver," McCarthy tweeted on Wednesday night. Votes are still being counted in many tight races, and the size of the GOP’s majority may not become clear for days or weeks.

While this will have an impact on Biden’s next two years - with House Republicans expected to try and launch investigations into the President’s son Hunter - the slim majority means only a few rebels will be needed to block legislation.

Biden congratulated McCarthy on the GOP victory and said he was “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families”.

He said: “Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation.”

Joe Biden takes questions from reporters at the White House last night (Getty Images)

Who controls the Senate?

Prior to the mid-term elections on Tuesday, many had predicted a so-called red wave which could give Republicans control of the Senate and the House. However that result has failed to materialised.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed victory on Saturday night, tweeting: “Your Senate Democratic Majority!” With the results in Nevada now decided, Georgia is the only state where both parties are still competing for a Senate seat.

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock faces GOP challenger Herschel Walker in a 6 December runoff. Alaska’s Senate race has advanced to ranked choice voting, though the seat will stay in Republican hands.

What does the results mean for President Biden?

Democratic control of the Senate ensures a smoother process for President Joe Biden’s Cabinet appointments and judicial picks, including those for potential Supreme Court openings. The party will also keep control over Senate committees and have the power to conduct investigations or oversight of the Biden administration, and will be able to reject legislation sent over by the House, with the GOP in control.