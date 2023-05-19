The 1960s San Francisco serial killer murdered five people in California but has never been officially caught, with the case spawning TV and film portrayals

For more than half a century, the Zodiac Killer case has been baffling police and armchair investigators alike.

The serial killer murdered five people in and around the US city of San Francisco, California from 1968 to 1969. The anonymous criminal then taunted the authorities and the American public with coded letters they posted to local newspapers.

Over the decades since the murders, the Zodiac Killer has become something of a cultural icon, inspiring fictional characters in TV series and Hollywood films. The most recent entrants to the Zodiac Killer ‘genre’ include Disney+ documentary series The Most Dangerous Animal of All and Robert Pattinson blockbuster The Batman.

In October 2021, a team of cold case experts known as the Case Breakers identified Gary Francis Poste as the serial killer. Although their evidence has failed to convince local police, they have followed it up with the extraordinary claim that the FBI has “secretly” considered Poste to be a suspect since 2016.

But what do we know about Poste - and what exactly did the Zodiac Killer do in the late 1960s?

Who was Gary Francis Poste?

While not a great deal is known about Gary Francis Poste, we do know he was brought up in California and lived in the town of Groveland - roughly 150 miles east of San Francisco. A former member of the US air force, he died aged 80 in August 2018.

According to local media reports Poste had a violent past. The San Francisco Chronicle - the foremost authority on all Zodiac Killer stories - was contacted six years ago by a relative of Poste, who accused the suspected Zodiac Killer of having tried to kill him with a hammer.

Robert Graysmith (pictured at the Zodiac film premiere with Jake Gyllenhaal (l) and Mark Ruffalo (r)) used to work at the San Francisco Chronicle and has written books on the Zodiac Killer (image: Getty Images)

Poste’s daughter-in-law, Michelle Wynn, also accused him of being the serial killer, the paper said. Ms Wynn claimed she had moved away from California for her own safety.

In January 2022, the US version of The Sun obtained a 2016 police report which documented how Poste pushed his wife Mary, then aged 74, into a wall and broke her pelvis in four places. The newspaper reported that the incident led US authorities to place him in a mental health facility as he was found to be too mentally incompetent to stand trial. Had he gone in front of a jury, Poste could well have served time in prison.

But despite these reports of intense violence, Californian police have refused to draw a link between Poste and the Zodiac Killer. The FBI says the case remains “open and unsolved”.

How was Zodiac Killer ‘identity’ uncovered?

The Case Breakers - a group of more than 40 former police investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers - has argued Gary Francis Poste is the Zodiac Killer since October 2021. Its most recent update on the case landed on 18 May 2023.

The team said it has based its case on forensic evidence and photos found in Poste’s own darkroom. They also checked their workings against some of the serial killer’s coded notes.

The group claimed the forensic evidence proved Poste killed Cheri Jo Bates. Bates was murdered by an unknown killer in 1966. Some people think Ms Bates’s death involved the Zodiac Killer - although the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that this theory has been rejected by local police.

Poste has also been said to bear a resemblance to a 1969 police sketch of the serial killer as he had similar scars on his forehead. Furthermore, the letters of his name were found to change the meaning of the Zodiac Killer’s ciphers.

However, the Case Breakers’ initial findings were dismissed by local police and the FBI, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The San Francisco office of the FBI told the newspaper that the Zodiac Killer case remained open.

In November 2021, the Case Breakers followed up their claims by saying they had uncovered a “goldmine” of evidence in California. In a statement, the team said it had discovered that Poste had given away weaponry, including pistol parts, gunpowder and shell casings, to friends and relatives in the lead up to his death.

The Zodiac Killer has both terrified and fascinated the city of San Francisco for more than half a century (image: Shutterstock)

“Most of these peculiar ‘gifts’ have remained in basements and closets, untouched, ever since,” the Case Breakers claimed. The team said it had sent this evidence to private forensic labs in three US states - however, no further news has been made public.

The group also alleged Poste had at one time been the leader of a group of young men he had trained up to become what the Case Breakers described as “killing machines”. The men, who were in their late teens and early twenties, were believed to have been known as “The Posse” and were said to have killed animals for pleasure, the New York Post reported.

The latest update the cold case team has shared includes extraordinary claims that the FBI has attempted to cover up evidence linking Poste with the Zodiac Killer. It claimed a “senior FBI agent” had tipped the group off that Poste had been listed as a suspect on the federal agency’s computer systems since 2016, and holds his “partial DNA” at its lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Part of the cover up included the seizing of a briefcase containing shell casings, maps and cryptic clues that Poste’s neighbours had managed to get hold of in 2014. The FBI has so far not responded to the claims.

The Case Breakers cold case investigation team has made allegations of an FBI cover up (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Case Breakers say they are analysing Poste’s old hiking mat for clues that could link him to the murder of Cheri Jo Bates. To identify his DNA, the group took a sample from an anonymous blood relative, which showed “strong similarities” to the DNA on the mat. The investigators believe it will match a mysterious clump of hair found in Ms Bates’ hand when her body was discovered.

What did the zodiac killer do?

The Zodiac Killer killed five people in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and then sent coded letters to local newspapers. The victims were either shot or stabbed. Their names were:

David Faraday

Betty Lou Jensen

Darlene Ferrin

Cecelia Shepard

Paul Stine

Ferrin and Shepard’s partners - Michael Mageau and Bryan Hartnell - survived the attacks they were subjected to. All the victims were young couples in their teens or early twenties - apart from Stine who was a 29-year-old taxi driver.

The killer has been linked to several other cold cases and claimed in one letter to have murdered 37 people. But this claim was unproven. The serial killer followed up each murder with letters and cryptograms they sent to local newspapers. These sometimes contained threats, including a plot to kill a busload of school children.

The Zodiac Killer typically signed off his letters with a crosshairs symbol (image: Shutterstock)

The letters all opened with the phrase “this is the Zodiac speaking” - spawning the Zodiac Killer name - and were usually signed off with what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun. The letters stopped appearing in 1970.

Police have only ever officially named one suspect in the case - convicted paedophile Arthur Leigh Allen. He was picked out of a police line-up by one of the Zodiac Killer’s attempted victims, and owned a watch carrying the crosshairs symbol. He reportedly made a partial confession about carrying out the murders to a friend, but died of a heart attack in 1992 before a case could be built against him.

Another man, a former journalist named Richard Gaikowski, has also become an unofficial suspect among armchair investigators. While Gaikowski had an alibi at the time, a recent documentary broadcast by RTE in Ireland questioned its veracity.

People have jokingly accused former US presidential candidate Ted Cruz of being the Zodiac Killer (image: Getty Images)

There is also a long-standing joke that prominent Republican senator Ted Cruz is the murderer - a claim he has played up to on Twitter with memes. Given Cruz was not born until after the serial killer had disappeared, he can almost certainly be ruled out.

The Zodiac Killer has spawned several pop culture references, including the 1971 Clint Eastwood film Dirty Harry and 2007 Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Zodiac. Paul Dano’s character in the latest incarnation of the Batman franchise, is also believed to have been inspired by the murderer.

What will Disney+ series The Most Dangerous Animal of All reveal?

While the most recent thinking has Gary Francis Poste nailed on as the Zodiac Killer, a series that launched on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland in July 2022 argues a different person is the serial killer.

