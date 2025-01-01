Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viral footage shows an easyJet pilot, who has been called ‘one of the best’, paying tribute to his colleagues and family during the final flight of his 40-year-long career.

A widely-respected easyJet pilot gave an emotional retirement speech during his final flight last month.

Captain Adrian Johnson, who has been a pilot for 40 years, is retiring due to commercial pilots not being able to continue flying past the age of 65.

Adrian says he has completed 23,000 hours of flying, about 270 times around the world, 10,002 flights with easyJet, with approximately 1.5 million passengers.

Adrian referenced some challenges along the way, including the tricky flying conditions of Storm Darragh earlier in the month. He called the cabin crew the “unsung heroes of the hour” and said that they “deserve to be treated with respect at all times”.

In his speech, Adrian remarked that he is possibly the oldest commercial pilot in the world, with his final flight taking place two days before his 65th birthday.

Speaking through the plane’s speaker system, Adrian emotionally told his passengers, “Literally, you will see the sun set on my flying career as it will be dark when we get back to Luton”.

Two of Adrian’s friends Julie and Colin travelled to Lanzarote especially so they could be on board his final flight.

He said: “If success is measured by the respect of your colleagues at work, and the love of family, I’m truly blessed. My work colleagues have been most generous of late with so many kind words, but it’s always been family and friends who get you through the difficult times.”

To finish, Adrian addressed his wife Rosie - referring to her as the power behind the throne.

He said: “She’s been my rock, and any success I’ve had in my career couldn’t have been achieved without her. Flying planes takes you away from family and friends, I dare say there’ll be the longest of jobs waiting for me now I no longer have the excuse that I’m off to work.

“There’s a saying in aviation that you’re only as good as your last landing. I’ll be landing in four hours time from now, let's just see how I get on.”

Ella Johnson, Adrian’s daughter, recorded his speech and posted it to social media. The comments were immediately flooded with kind responses from pilots, cabin crew and passengers that had flown with Adrian in the past.

One user said: “I’m crew at Luton and have flown with your dad plenty of times, he is one of the best! Fully enjoy your retirement and rest up! Will miss flying with you.” Another added: “Can honestly say he’s the loveliest pilot to work with and will be missed by us all”. A third said: “One of our best captains, enjoy your retirement”.