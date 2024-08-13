This video More videos

Watch the moment two hapless burglars are caught red-handed by police - after stealing £300 worth of razors from a high street store.

CCTV captures a pair of hooded thieves smashing their way into a high street store - and walking out with £300 worth of Gilette razors.

Tackled by police

Patrick Crerand, 51, and Steven Green, 49 are seen in the video (click to play above) throwing what appears to be a rock at the shop's window before using a hammer to further damage the property. They then ransack the place and steal dozens of Gilette razors worth £301.86.

But at that moment a police car arrives on the scene - and Crerand and Green try to flee. Officers quickly catch up to one and tackle him to the ground - while the other burglar is caught cowering behind discarded boxes in between two houses.

Burglars plead guilty

Crerand and Green were arrested and charged with non-dwelling burglary, which they admitted in court, after breaking into Savers in Wisbech, Cambs., in the early hours of April 25. Green also pleaded guilty to being in possession of heroin.

The duo, both from Wisbech, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last Friday (August 2) where they were sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. They were also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to Savers.

Inspector Michael Basford, from Fenland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Thanks to the quick actions of the CCTV operators and our response colleagues, Crerand and Green were caught in the act and the stolen goods were recovered.