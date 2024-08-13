Pregnant elephants splash around at aqua-natal class in swimming pool at zoo
Heartwarming footage shows two pregnant elephants having their daily ‘aqua-natal’ therapy treatment to help them have a healthy birth. Staying fit and healthy in pregnancy is super important….especially when you are growing a 250lb fetus!
Keepers at Blackpool Zoo have been helping Noorjahan and Esha to making full use of their 225m² pool, as they prepare to give birth later this year.
The pool gently slopes down to a depth of 3m - and is the size of a full tennis court - which allows the elephants to swim fully submerged. Swimming provides the elephants numerous health benefits including reduced impact on joints and muscles, improved circulation, enhanced cardiovascular fitness and increased flexibility.
Adam Kenyon, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, said: “It may be surprising to some, but elephants are fantastic swimmers and Noorjahan and Esha are really embracing these ‘aqua-natal’ sessions as part of their prenatal care routine, making great use of the pool.
“Swimming not only keeps them physically active but also supports their overall health and well-being during this critical time. Our specially designed pool allows these magnificent animals to engage in natural swimming behaviours.”
He added: “The pool will be drained at the end of summer to keep the new arrivals safe.”
Asian elephants are an endangered specie
Asian elephants have been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986 and the population is estimated to have declined by at least 50 per cent over the last three generations, which means that EEPs serve as a crucial lifeline for ensuring the survival of the species. Project Elephant underpins Blackpool Zoo’s ongoing commitment to the endangered Asian elephant.
