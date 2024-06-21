This video More videos

Watch as the two sisters walk across the pub car park seconds before being hit by Adams.

Video shows the moment an heroic police officer helped rescue two elderly sisters trapped under a car at a pub after being run down by a disqualified driver.

CCTV footage shows a Vauxhall Insignia, being driven by Nicholas Adams, reversing at speed before hitting the women, aged 76 aged 82, and mounting a flower bed.

In bodycam footage, PC Glenn Brabham can be seen supporting firefighters, comforting the women, who have asked not to be named, and manoeuvring himself under the vehicle. He managed to rescue one of the women while fire services rescued the second woman.

Nicholas Adams reversed at speed before hitting two elderly women in a pub car park. | West Midlands Police

One of the women spent six weeks in hospital with multiple serious fractures to her body. The second woman spent 10 weeks in hospital also with multiple serious fractures.

Adams had arrived at the pub in the passenger seat of the car with two others, however after a minor collision in the car park, he decided to get into the driver’s seat and move the vehicle. The incident occurred at The Dovecote Pub in West Bromwich on October 15 2023.

Three days before, Adams, aged 57, was convicted of driving a vehicle whilst above the alcohol limit and received a 12 month driving disqualification.

