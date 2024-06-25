This video More videos

A woman who was attacked on public transport was ‘shocked’ that other passengers did nothing to help, and says people in London are ‘brutal’.

A woman who was kicked and verbally abused by a stranger on the tube was ‘shocked’ when other passengers did nothing to help. Scarlett Owens, 23, was travelling on the Northern line when she claims a man got on and "booted" her in the leg, completely out of the blue. She claims the man, who she has never seen before, started shouting at her but she wasn't able to understand him due to his "strong accent".

Londoners are ‘brutal’

But, in a video shared on social media, Ms Owens has accused people in London of being ‘brutal’ - as ‘no-one said a single word’ when she was attacked. Scarlett said the incident brought her to tears and she is "still in shock" by what happened.

People acted like it was normal

Scarlett, an influencer manager, from Tooting, south London, said: “No one came to see if I was OK. I made eye contact with a guy opposite me, and he just shrugged. I get no one wants to get involved, but even after it happened everyone acted like it was normal.”

Kicked and verbally abused

"I was just sitting on my own. It was not busy when this guy gets on the train and boots me in the leg and starts shouting at me for no reason. When the train started moving, he walked down the train a little and continued to verbally harass me. I got a bruise on my leg from it.”

British Transport Police are investigating