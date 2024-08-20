Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes the world by storm we are reminded of the profound connection between music and mental health.

Savage Cabbage used ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to analyse the top 10 Taylor Swift songs to see how Artificial Intelligence ranked them. They were scored according to their content, structure, language and emotion, revealing that the singers most emotional and linguistically rich hits were scored highly by AI.

The most highly-rated song, storming ahead with a 92.5% average across all of the AI platforms is the Swiftie heartbreak ballad All Too Well (10-minute version).

In second place came melancholic Cardigan from her Folklore album.

In a surprising twist Gemini reached out and offered mental health support after processing the lyrics to You Belong with Me, “Sometimes, just getting things off your chest can help. We can figure out what's going on and how to handle it together. Remember, it's okay to feel upset, but it's also important to find healthy ways to cope.”

Song; All AI Average Score (%); AI Rank

All Too Well; 92.5; 1

Cardigan; 91.5; 2

Blank Space; 89.33; 3

Cruel Summer; 89.75; 4

You Belong with Me; 89.08; 5

Anti-Hero; 88.58; 6

Love Story; 87.5; 7

Shake it off; 85; 8

Bad Blood; 83.25; 9

Wildest Dreams; 77.3; 10

The AI platforms produced varied results, each showing distinct preferences for certain songs. For instance, Gemini rated Wildest Dreams 43% for language and 0% for content, explaining that while the song touches on themes of love and loss it “skims the surface without delving deeply into them”.

The lowest rated Taylor Swift songs according to ChatGPT are Love Story and Shake It Off. Anthropic’s AI Claude opted for Bad Blood and You Belong with Me.

In contrast Google’s Gemini loved You Belong with Me, ranking it at the top spot and sent Bad Blood and Wildest Dreams into the bottom two.

Analysis of the data revealed that the most highly rated songs have the highest emotional and language scores when considering the overall quality of a song, even when structure remains consistent. A great example of this is All Too Well and Cardigan, which are ranked highly across all categories.

We then asked ChatGPT, as one of Swift’s biggest fans, to exercise its creativity by writing a song of its own.

"Where We Left Off"

Verse 1:We met in the autumn, leaves were falling down,You were like a storybook, the kind I’d never found,You smiled at me, and I was caught in the tide,But I didn’t know, you had something to hide.

Pre-Chorus:We danced under streetlights, in the pouring rain,But behind those brown eyes, was a world of pain,I tried to hold on, but you slipped away,Now I’m standing here, in the mess we made.

Chorus:I still go back to where we left off,In my mind, I hit rewind, trying to figure out the cost,Of loving you, of letting go,But now it's just a ghost town, with no place left to go,Where we left off, where we left off.

Verse 2:I walk by your old house, see the lights are still on,But the echoes of our laughter, they've all moved on,You’re a chapter I can’t close, a book with no end,I keep reading your lines, though they won’t bend.

Pre-Chorus:We talked about forever, like it was ours to take,But forever’s just a word, when your heart starts to break,I traced the words you said, with tears in my eyes,But love isn’t real, when it’s built on lies.

Chorus:I still go back to where we left off,In my mind, I hit rewind, trying to figure out the cost,Of loving you, of letting go,But now it's just a ghost town, with no place left to go,Where we left off, where we left off.

Bridge:And if I saw you now, would you even care?Would you say you miss me, or act like I’m not there?'Cause the hardest part of moving on,Is knowing you’re gone, but I’m still holding on.

Final Chorus:I still go back to where we left off,In my mind, I hit rewind, trying to figure out the cost,Of loving you, of letting go,But now it's just a ghost town, with no place left to go,Where we left off, where we left off,Yeah, where we left off.

Outro:We met in the autumn, leaves were falling down,But now it's just a memory, in this quiet town.

Louise Farey of Savage Cabbage said,"As a music fan myself, I know the importance of listening to music to process a variety of emotions.

“It is incredible to consider the effect that the music of Taylor Swift has had on the mental wellbeing of her fans and that AI recognises the importance of expressing deep emotions when it comes to music.

“Taylor’s music is impactful, and the AI scores reflect this”