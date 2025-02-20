Amsterdam frontman Ian Prowse celebrates 20 years of the single that reduced John Peel to tears

Ian Prowse.

Marking 20 years since the immortal Amsterdam hit ‘Does This Train Stop On Merseyside?’, Ian Prowse celebrates with a special re-release out 7th March and an anniversary tour around the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A song that famously reduced the legendary John Peel to tears live on air, ‘Does This Train Stop On Merseyside?’ is a powerful single that has truly stood the test of time. With Ian Prowse’s heartfelt vocals journeying through the region’s astounding history (including the horrors of the Hillsborough disaster) and a gorgeous sweeping musicality, the track is one of the most noteworthy to originate from the ‘UK Capital of Pop’ this side of the millennium.

Now, the 2005 Amsterdam hit is being celebrated to mark its 20th anniversary, with a re-release lined up for 7th March and an extensive UK tour commencing on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Prowse: ‘Writing “Does This Train Stop on Merseyside?” saved my life. After (first band) Pele ended, I couldn't get arrested. Then this song arrived, and all the doors reopened for me, that was important.‘That it was John Peel who first recognised its power is an eternal honour. I'm so glad to put it back out there again for its 20th birthday.’

Ian Prowse.

Often referred to as the 'Scouse Springsteen' Ian's incendiary live show has wowed crowds at Reading, Glastonbury, Beautiful Days and Kendal Calling - he is very excited to be taking his explosive 6-piece band out on the road to celebrate his most famous song.

Below is the full set of tour dates Ian is set to play:

Friday 7th March - Katie Fitzgerald’s, STOURBRIDGE

Saturday 8th March - The Tree House, FROME

Friday 21st March - Crescent Arts Centre, BELFAST

Saturday 22nd March - Workman’s Cellar, DUBLIN

Friday 28th March - Waterfront Studio, NORWICH

Saturday 29th March - Victoria Hall, SETTLE

Friday 4th April - Voodoo Rooms, EDINBURGH

Saturday 5th April - Òran Mór, GLASGOW

Friday 11th April - Cluny 2, NEWCASTLE

Saturday 12th April - Arts Club, LIVERPOOL

Friday 18th April - Brudenell Social Club, LEEDS

Friday 25th April - Alberts Shed, SHREWSBURY

Saturday 26th April - Lost Horizon, BRISTOL

Friday 2nd May - Gorilla, MANCHESTER

Saturday 3rd May - 100 Club, LONDON

Friday 9th May - Ropetackle Arts Centre, SHOREHAM-BY-SEA

Saturday 10th May - Wedgewood Rooms, PORTSMOUTH

Friday 13th June - Greystones, SHEFFIELD

Merseyside hero Ian Prowse’s journey in music began with indie band Pele back in 1991. The band signed to Polydor and promptly had a Number 1 hit in South Africa with ‘Megalomania’. The band’s relentless touring won them a huge cult live following, with multiple successful headline UK tours. They also opened for The Pogues and Del Amitri on their respective 1992 sold out tours. Along with their acclaim won on the road, Pele saw significant radio success, with their first four singles hitting the BBC Radio 1 playlist.

Ian then formed Amsterdam in 1999 - while the millennium was a slow start for the band, everything changed in 2005. Their classic hit ‘Does This Train Stop On Merseyside?’ had John Peel weeping live on air every time he played it, and the track was then covered by legend Christy Moore and taken to Number 1 in the Irish LP charts. Amsterdam signed to London independent label Beat Crazy, their first single cracking the top 40 at no.32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last couple of years, Ian has sold out the 100 Club, and opened for Elvis Costello, The Wonder Stuff, the Blow Monkeys and Damien Dempsey, adding constantly to his ever expanding fan club. Ian counts The Stranglers’ Jean Jacques Burnel, the late Janice Long, presenter Gary Crowley, Mick Jones and comedian Chris Addison as huge admirers of his songwriting.