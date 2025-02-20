Amsterdam frontman Ian Prowse celebrates 20 years of the single that reduced John Peel to tears
A song that famously reduced the legendary John Peel to tears live on air, ‘Does This Train Stop On Merseyside?’ is a powerful single that has truly stood the test of time. With Ian Prowse’s heartfelt vocals journeying through the region’s astounding history (including the horrors of the Hillsborough disaster) and a gorgeous sweeping musicality, the track is one of the most noteworthy to originate from the ‘UK Capital of Pop’ this side of the millennium.
Now, the 2005 Amsterdam hit is being celebrated to mark its 20th anniversary, with a re-release lined up for 7th March and an extensive UK tour commencing on the same day.
Ian Prowse: ‘Writing “Does This Train Stop on Merseyside?” saved my life. After (first band) Pele ended, I couldn't get arrested. Then this song arrived, and all the doors reopened for me, that was important.‘That it was John Peel who first recognised its power is an eternal honour. I'm so glad to put it back out there again for its 20th birthday.’
Often referred to as the 'Scouse Springsteen' Ian's incendiary live show has wowed crowds at Reading, Glastonbury, Beautiful Days and Kendal Calling - he is very excited to be taking his explosive 6-piece band out on the road to celebrate his most famous song.
Below is the full set of tour dates Ian is set to play:
Friday 7th March - Katie Fitzgerald’s, STOURBRIDGE
Saturday 8th March - The Tree House, FROME
Friday 21st March - Crescent Arts Centre, BELFAST
Saturday 22nd March - Workman’s Cellar, DUBLIN
Friday 28th March - Waterfront Studio, NORWICH
Saturday 29th March - Victoria Hall, SETTLE
Friday 4th April - Voodoo Rooms, EDINBURGH
Saturday 5th April - Òran Mór, GLASGOW
Friday 11th April - Cluny 2, NEWCASTLE
Saturday 12th April - Arts Club, LIVERPOOL
Friday 18th April - Brudenell Social Club, LEEDS
Friday 25th April - Alberts Shed, SHREWSBURY
Saturday 26th April - Lost Horizon, BRISTOL
Friday 2nd May - Gorilla, MANCHESTER
Saturday 3rd May - 100 Club, LONDON
Friday 9th May - Ropetackle Arts Centre, SHOREHAM-BY-SEA
Saturday 10th May - Wedgewood Rooms, PORTSMOUTH
Friday 13th June - Greystones, SHEFFIELD
Merseyside hero Ian Prowse’s journey in music began with indie band Pele back in 1991. The band signed to Polydor and promptly had a Number 1 hit in South Africa with ‘Megalomania’. The band’s relentless touring won them a huge cult live following, with multiple successful headline UK tours. They also opened for The Pogues and Del Amitri on their respective 1992 sold out tours. Along with their acclaim won on the road, Pele saw significant radio success, with their first four singles hitting the BBC Radio 1 playlist.
Ian then formed Amsterdam in 1999 - while the millennium was a slow start for the band, everything changed in 2005. Their classic hit ‘Does This Train Stop On Merseyside?’ had John Peel weeping live on air every time he played it, and the track was then covered by legend Christy Moore and taken to Number 1 in the Irish LP charts. Amsterdam signed to London independent label Beat Crazy, their first single cracking the top 40 at no.32.
In the last couple of years, Ian has sold out the 100 Club, and opened for Elvis Costello, The Wonder Stuff, the Blow Monkeys and Damien Dempsey, adding constantly to his ever expanding fan club. Ian counts The Stranglers’ Jean Jacques Burnel, the late Janice Long, presenter Gary Crowley, Mick Jones and comedian Chris Addison as huge admirers of his songwriting.