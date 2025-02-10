Amy Winehouse’s original band to keep the spirit alive with UK tour this year - full list of tour dates

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform across the country in November and December.

Amy Winehouse’s original band, who performed with her live and played on her records, have announced a UK tour for the end of this year.

The Amy Winehouse band, led by Amy’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Valerie’.

The band will tour theatres across the country, with select cities experiencing Amy’s music as never before – accompanied by live symphony orchestras.

On the UK tour, Dale Davis says: “Myself and Amy’s band and so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all but this time in the company of some of the country’s greatest symphony orchestras. It’s going to be very special to perform her songs including these new stunning orchestral arrangements.

The orchestral sound was used on Amy’s recordings but we didn’t ever have the chance to play them this way with her. It will be lovely to do that now.”

Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, these shows keep Amy’s musical legacy alive and providing younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The tour will culminate in a particularly poignant performance at the Roundhouse in Camden, Amy’s home, where she made her last public performance in 2011 appearing on stage to perform with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Tickets to The Amy Winehouse Band’s UK Tour go on sale this Friday 14th February via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

The Amy Winehouse Band UK Tour dates:

1 November Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (w/ Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra)

6 November Southend Palace Theatre

7 November Guildford G Live

8 November St Albans Alban Arena

9 November Cardiff New Theatre

11 November Buxton Opera House

12 November Manchester RNCM Theatre

14 November Birmingham Symphony Hall (w/ City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra)

15 November Poole Lighthouse (w/ Orchestra)

16 November Fareham Live

18 November Swindon Wyvern Theatre

20 November Cheltenham Town Hall

21 November Bath Forum (w/ Orchestra)

22 November Cambridge Corn Exchange

27 November Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (w/ Orchestra)

28 November Gateshead Glasshouse Sage1 (w/ Orchestra)

29 November York Opera House

18 December Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

19 December London Roundhouse (w/ Orchestra)