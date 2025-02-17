Award-winning UK Americana duo Roswell release new single ‘Holy Mountain’

Left to right: Zoё Wren and Jasmine Watkiss - Roswell

Award-winning London based Americana duo Roswell (Jasmine Watkiss and Zoë Wren) release their new single Holy Mountain on Friday 21 February.

Co-written and co-produced by The Dunwells, Holy Mountain will be released while the band showcases at the Folk Alliance International conference in Montreal, Canada (19-23 February). It is Roswell’s third single from their forthcoming debut album, out in autumn 2025.

Talking about how the song came about, Zoё said: “I came up with the idea for the guitar riff by trying out an alternative tuning I’d seen Yvette Young, from math rock band Covet, use. The repeated percussive strumming throughout made me think of being on the road and travelling through wide open landscapes as well as all the stories I’d heard about my parents’ travels around Asia.

“They once stowed away in the back of a truck to cross the Tibetan border, then hid in a cave to escape the authorities, before walking for hours to reach Mount Kailash. The mountain is known as ‘Holy Mountain’ in Tibet, and that’s where the song name came from.”

Commenting on songwriting with The Dunwells, Jasmine said: “Because this was our first time co-writing outside our duo, we were really focused on the experience of four people collectively feeling their way through a new song. We kept experiencing little eureka moments especially when we landed on music or lyrics, we all loved; that felt like magic.”

Distributed through Distrokid and available via all digital platforms, Roswell will be playing two London dates to support the release of Holy Mountain:

25 February: Paper Dress Vintage, Mare Street, E8 1HR (supporting Iris & Steel)

02 March: TwickFolk, The Cabbage Patch pub, London Road, TW1 3SZ (headline).

Watch the live session video of Holy Mountain on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/5zoBrrXjKGg?feature=shared