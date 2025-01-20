Best first dance wedding songs: Taylor Swift is in her Wedding Era according to new playlist insights

Top 10 Wedding Singers

New research shows a new entry to the first dance floor as Taylor Swift joins Ed Sheeran and Elvis as the UK’s preferred wedding singers

The latest annual National Wedding Survey commissioned by Hitched.co.uk reveals the biggest wedding trends and insights in the UK for 2025, based on the post-nuptials data of more than 3,000 British newlyweds.

The survey also highlights the wedding music preferences of couples, including the most popular first dance songs, and wedding singers overall.

Top 10 First Dance Songs

Taylor Swift’s Lover takes the top spot amongst British couples, with more newlyweds having had their first dance to the pop icon’s 2019 hit than any other song in 2024.

This is Taylor Swift’s debut as one of the UK’s most popular wedding singers, no doubt thanks to the singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour making headlines throughout the year and bringing Swifties out of the woodwork left, right, and, on the dancefloor.

The King, Elvis, was 2023’s top wedding singer and remains a popular choice for couples with Can’t Help Falling in Love still firmly in prime position in the first dance charts, following the success of the Elvis biopic in 2022, the classic track has clearly been made popular again amongst sweethearts.

Ed Sheeran remains a popular choice for first dance songs, with not one but three songs routinely chosen by couples for their solo moment on the dance floor. Perfect, Thinking Out Loud and Tenerife Sea are the three top choices from the Surrey singer for couples choosing their first dance song.

Shania Twain is another new entry to the top 10 list, with 1997 smash hit You’re Still the One making its mark as the 7th most popular first dance song in the UK for 2024, no doubt following the rise in popularity in Countrycore and reprise of country music in the music charts.

Top 10 Artists

Despite being shafted from his top spot in 2023 by The King or Rock, Ed Sheeran has clawed his way back to the number one spot as the UK’s top wedding artist, with more than 8% of couples choosing one of Ed’s tracks as their first dance, ahead of Taylor Swift (5.22%) and Elvis Presley (4.17%).

Leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, Zoe Burke, says: "The first dance is one of the most memorable moments of a wedding, and couples are increasingly choosing songs that are meaningful, unique, and reflective of their personal journeys.

“While popular love songs like ‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran dominate the top 10, we’re also seeing couples opt for songs that are a bit off the beaten path, adding a personal touch to their celebrations.

“Tracks that were only chosen once in 2024, like ‘Tiny Dancer’ by Elton John, ‘Teenage Dream’ by Katy Perry, and ‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy, stood out to me, showing how couples are making their wedding day truly their own, choosing tunes that resonate with their individual stories and create lasting memories on the dance floor."

For more information on wedding music please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-songs/popular-wedding-songs/