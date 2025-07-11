Birmingham Artist Matreya Returns with New Single on Healing and Self-Discovery

Matreya

Birmingham singer-songwriter Matreya has released a powerful new single, I Saw The Light, marking a striking new chapter. Best known to many as Mason Noise from The X Factor, Matreya now draws on his experiences with anxiety, depression and spiritual healing, hoping to spark conversations about mental health and the power of community.

Formerly known as Mason Noise, Birmingham musician Matreya first rose to national recognition as a contestant on The X Factor in 2015. Nearly a decade later, the artist has re-emerged with a renewed focus on self-inquiry, spirituality, and mental health awareness, drawing inspiration from his own experiences of overcoming anxiety and depression.

Born and raised in Handsworth, Matreya says his home city continues to shape his outlook and artistry. “There is a strong sense of community here,” he explains, describing how growing up near Sandwell Valley and listening to Birmingham artists like Electric Light Orchestra, Ozzy Osbourne, UB40, and Steel Pulse gave his music a distinctive honesty.

The new single, 'I Saw The Light', tells the story of confronting darkness and finding hope through surrender and self-reflection. It reflects Matreya’s belief that true healing often requires deep personal change. "My music used to come from a more superficial place, but now it comes from my soul. It’s imbued with that energy. Because of that, it ultimately comes from a place of love. That said, my message isn’t entirely new, I’ve always stood for the independent artist. For the ones struggling to make ends meet while society exploits and commercialises something that is, at its core, a divine expression and an absolute necessity for human life and well-being."

Following his rise to fame, Matreya chose to step away from mainstream expectations, turning instead to alternative healing practices. After declining medication for anxiety and depression, he found support through meditation, Reiki, and Qi Gong, beginning his journey at Zen in Digbeth with local holistic practitioner Dave Green. Matreya has since trained as a Reiki practitioner himself, describing the practice as a vital tool for self-discovery and healing. "Zen is home to a wide range of healers and therapists from diverse backgrounds, which makes it easy to find something that really suits your specific needs. I’d recommend anyone in Birmingham—or even just passing through—to stop by and experience it for themselves."

In addition to the single, Matreya has launched #FromDarknessToLight, a video series featuring conversations with global healers, yoga teachers and spiritual leaders. Guests include yoga pioneer Ana Forrest, Aboriginal medicine man Jose Calarco, and Venerable Bogoda Seelawimala, the Chief Monk of Great Britain. The project aims to open up conversations about alternative paths to mental wellness and the value of ancient healing traditions.

Speaking about his hopes for the new single, Matreya said: “There have been moments in my life where I’ve felt an overwhelming sadness—where I looked back and could only see the pain, feeling completely trapped by existence. It’s like a cosmic checkmate, where you’re faced with a choice: either begin the search for your soul, or fall deeper into the darkness of your own mind. That darkness within must be brought to light. The old self has to die in order for joy and love to truly be felt again.” He also added "You can certainly expect more music and more healing conversations which will hopefully lead to a very special hometown show."

Matreya’s new single I Saw The Light is available on all major streaming platforms from today, and you can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/pQYDhqXmjcU?si=G1-cso-VS8y0CIu1