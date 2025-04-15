Brad Kella joins Lang Lang International Music Foundation

Brad Kella

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) is thrilled to announce Brad Kella's appointment as its newest ambassador. A remarkable young talent and an inspiring figure in the world of classical music, Kella's journey from a council estate in Liverpool to winning a national classical music competition has defied expectations. His story is one of resilience, passion, and the transformative power of music.

Kella just announced a landmark performance at Latitude on the Waterfront Stage—following in the footsteps of Lang Lang himself, who was the first and only other classical pianist to perform on the stage. This moment marks a full-circle journey for the pianist and underscores a shared mission with Lang Lang to break down barriers in classical music, making it more accessible to all.

“Coming from a council estate in Liverpool to winning a national classical music award show, it’s not meant to happen. But it’s like I manifested it from these early moments,” says Kella

Brad Kella, the self-taught pianist and winner of Channel 4's The Piano series 2, was praised by Lang Lang for his unique talent and emotional playing. Having never received formal piano lessons, Kella captivated judges Lang Lang and Mika with his original compositions and heartfelt performances, earning high praise from Lang Lang, who stated that Kella “uses all the colours of the piano already, it's remarkable.” He went on to say, “Brad plays with such an instinctive emotional depth, as if the piano is an extension of himself. His ability to convey feeling through every note is something truly special, and I have no doubt he will inspire countless young musicians.”

Brad’s deep connection with music began in childhood, fostered by a fascination with film soundtracks and a life-changing moment in high school when he saw a teacher playing the piano. Determined to play despite no formal training, he honed his skills in solitude, teaching himself to compose and perform. His journey was not without hardship: growing up in Bootle, he and his twin brother entered foster care at seven, and later, he endured periods of homelessness before fate intervened.

His viral video performance on a public piano in Liverpool One caught the attention of Channel 4 producers, leading to his life-changing participation in The Piano. His risk-taking approach, choosing to perform original compositions over classical standards, resonated with judges, ultimately propelling him to victory and redefining his career.

Since winning The Piano, Kella has continued to flourish. He released his debut single, Eve and Frank, dedicated to his foster parents, and signed a recording contract with a Liverpool-based label. He also headlined a sold-out show at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. His success has led to performances at esteemed venues such as The Southbank Center and the Royal Albert Hall where he played a moving tribute to his foster parents with the Philharmonia Orchestra. Looking ahead, Kella will join Take That star Gary Barlow on his nationwide Songbook Tour in 2025.

As an LLIMF ambassador, Kella is committed to inspiring young musicians from all backgrounds and advocating for access to music education, particularly for those in underserved communities. His appointment reinforces LLIMF's dedication to making music an accessible and empowering force for all children.

Lang Lang, founder and chairman of LLIMF, expressed his excitement:

“Brad’s journey is a testament to how the power of music can transform lives. His raw talent, determination, and passion for inspiring others make him an extraordinary ambassador. We are honoured to welcome him to our foundation.”

About the Lang Lang International Music Foundation

Founded by world-renowned pianist Lang Lang, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation is dedicated to making music education accessible to children worldwide. Through initiatives like Keys of Inspiration®, the Foundation provides schools with state-of-the-art music classrooms, curriculum support, and professional development for teachers, ensuring that music remains a core part of education. LLIMF strives to educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of music lovers and performers, fostering social and emotional development through the power of music.