Casio Sessions returns for 2025 - an inspiring singer-songwriter competition for emerging artists

Casio Music UK, one of the world’s most renowned producers of electronic keyboards and digital pianos, is delighted to announce the return of its beloved singer-songwriter competition, Casio Sessions. Applications are now open until 31st July, with Casio inviting all UK-based piano-playing songwriters to enter for a chance to win the top prize.

Now in its third year, Casio Sessions is excited to continue the momentum, giving a new group of musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents for a chance to win a fantastic prize: a Casio PX-S7000 piano, worth £2,249, plus an exclusive mastering studio session for their winning song, with the song then pressed to a limited run of vinyl- courtesy of competition partner and physical music manufacturer Breed Media.

Musicians can now enter online by submitting a video of them performing an original composition on the piano - covers will not be accepted. Twelve musicians will then be picked to perform in the live final at the stylish east London jazz bar, Ninety One Living Room, on Wednesday 17th September 2025.

Finalists will perform in front of a crowd of passionate music fans and a panel of judges, who will assess them on their songwriting and technical skills as well as their stage presence. During their performance, the artists will use Casio’s award-winning PX-S7000, in the stunning Harmonious Mustard finish, the same model that the lucky winner will take home.

A Casio PX-S7000HM (worth £2,400 the winner will take home.

For the past two years, the judges have been so blown away by the talent on display that they have been unable to choose just one winner, and two artists have taken home the top prize. Last year, Crispin Burton and Dilettante (aka Francesca Pidgeon) were crowned the winners. Crispin captivated the audience with his deeply personal rendition of ‘If You Hear My Voice' and Dilettante got the audience swaying along to her soulful ballad, ‘I’m in Love with Falling In Love'. Since winning the competition, Dilettante has released a new album, ‘Life of the Party’, and Crispin is working on an exciting new music project - so expect to hear from him soon.

Neil Evans, Head of Casio Music UK, said: “Now in its third year, we are delighted to see the sustained growth of Casio Sessions. Casio is passionate about championing up-and-coming talent, so it's been our delight to give a platform to such talented artists and to see a real sense of community grow among our finalists. We can’t wait to see the talent that is on display this year, so good luck to all who enter”.

For the second year in a row, Casio is delighted to partner with Breed Media, a music manufacturing and vinyl pressing platform specialising in supporting emerging artists. As part of the exciting prize, the winner will be given access to an exclusive mastering session with their song, then pressed to vinyl for a limited run of 250 7” vinyl records, courtesy of Breed Media.

Graham Worsfold, Head of Breed Media, said, “Big thanks to Casio for inviting us back for the second year in a row. We were blown away by the talent on display last year and excited to offer another musician the chance to get their music pressed to vinyl”.

The winner will also take home one of Casio’s multiple award-winning PX-S7000, the flagship model from Casio’s premium Privia series. This beautiful instrument features Casio’s newly developed smart hybrid keyboard action and four speaker-system, and champions a stylish, contemporary design, making it a favourite among pianists and jazz musicians alike. Its bold mustard finish also adds a visual flair, making it as eye-catching as it is expressive. For the past two years, the PX-S7000 has been the house piano at Ninety One Living Room, where it has been played and enjoyed by many artists on the London and international Jazz scene.

Casio Sessions is open now. Musicians can enter the competition here and until the 31st July to enter, T&C’s apply, please visit https://www.casio.co.uk/emi/casio-sessions for more information.