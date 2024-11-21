Charlie McDermott: From Hollywood to Dublin, actor-turned-folk musician crosses the Atlantic for his debut UK/EU tour

Charlie McDermott

Perhaps best known for his role as Axl Heck on ABC’s The Middle or his work in Frozen River and Hot Tub Time Machine - American actor and director Charlie McDermott heads across the Atlantic for his debut UK/EU tour.

Writing from the heart, the personal touch McDermott incorporates into his material is clear to hear in his lyrics. The title of his debut album from 2020, taken from the final verse in Butterfingers, describes the feeling many of us share when, despite best efforts, some things in life simply slip beyond our control: ‘I don’t believe in master plans, some things just fall out of your hands.’ This theme runs throughout his music. Taking moments and feelings from life which exist beyond his control and turning them into something tangible. Something he can hold.

Ready to venture further with his material, McDermott is set to perform a brand new batch of unreleased songs on his first UK/EU tour this November.

Appearing at Hare & Hounds, Birmingham on 18/11; Stereo, Glasgow on 20/11; Dizonord, Paris on 23/11 and The Grand Social, Dublin on 25/11, McDermott will be bringing his indie folk songs to four notorious music-loving cities. Joining him at the Hare & Hounds is Birmingham's Americana-influenced folk-rocker Ollie Cook, whilst upcoming singer-songwriter Anna Leah supports at The Grand Social, Dublin.

Having released his debut album independently in 2020, McDermott has gained a considerable following for his music online. His meandering melodic guitar, soft vocals, and spoken word are reminiscent of Radiohead and The Shins and his music videos for Wayside and Park and Ride, which he co-directed alongside Sara Rejaie, carry a surrealism which stand all on their own.

McDermott plans to take the energy he collects on his journey throughout the UK and EU back home with him where he'll record these new songs as a follow up to his 2020 release.