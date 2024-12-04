Christmas Driving Playlist: AI reveals the perfect playlist for festive road trips

Happy Family preparing for a festive road trip

As winter sets in, millions of people are getting ready to hit the road for the great Christmas getaway. Whether visiting festive markets, Santa's grotto, or loved ones, the perfect in-car playlist is a must.

New research by Allen Leasing reveals that festive dancefloor favourite, All I Want for Christmas is You, by Mariah Carey, has been crowned the top Christmas song by AI, scoring an average of 92.3%.

Song - AI Average Score (%)

All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey 92.30

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams 91.50

Feliz Navidad- José Feliciano 91.16

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" – Dean Martin 90.51

Last Christmas – Wham! 89

Driving Home for Christmas – Chris Rea 88.91

Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry 88.6

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee 88.5

Stop the Cavalry - Jona Lewie 87.5

Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms 87

Artificial Intelligence was used to analyse songs based on themes, messages, subject matter, song structure, expressiveness, mood, and emotional impact.

The song with the highest emotional score, according to AI, was the upbeat Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano, earning an impressive 96% for emotional resonance.

Interestingly, the car radio festive essential Driving Home for Christmas came in sixth overall, only scoring 84% for its lyrical structure, rhyme scheme and flow according to ChatGPT.

Jingle Bell Rock, the Bobby Helms Christmas rock n roll anthem, rounded off the table with 87%, followed by the anti-war Christmas anthem Stop the Cavalry by Jona Lewie (87.5%) and Run Rudolph Run by the legendary Chuck Berry.

Chanel Boddington from Allen Leasing commented, “Music is an important part of Christmas, and it provides the soundtrack to magical memories. The festive season is all about bringing people together, and a safe journey is the first step to making those moments”

Chanel Boddington shares their top tips for a safe car journey this Christmas.

“Before departing, check your tyres, ensuring they are properly inflated and have sufficient tread for winter roads. Check your battery, as cold weather can drain your car faster. Top up fluids such as oil coolant and screen wash.”

“An emergency kit with a torch, blanket, phone charger, snacks and a first aid kit can be lifesaving”

“Plan your journey so that you can avoid surprises by checking for traffic updates and potential delays.”

“Finally, don’t forget the fun! Travelling with children at Christmas can be exciting as well as stressful. Create a fun package of favourite portable toys, crafts, snacks and crafts to keep children occupied throughout the journey.”