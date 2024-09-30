Coldplay Fans absolutely Fuming over Fraudulent ticket holders taking up ticket queues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coldplay fans have been rushing to get tickets over the last two days when the pre sale and general sale both proved that huge demand was needed.

Coldplay responded to this demand by bumping their original 8 nights in the UK up to 10 nights meaning shows in Wembley Stadium will not continue into September.

But fans have been fuming after they found out some of the ticket holders had gone online to re sell them for double the price and on social media too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person in particular who was seen speaking about this openly was YouTuber Lydia Alty, who has spent the past two days, alongside many other social media users calling out ticket seller who are re-selling their tickets online for double the price. When speaking about this situation Lydia said: "It's disappointing that people found it acceptable to buy a ticket only to re sell them on social media seconds later, why the ticket offices are letting it happen I won't ever understand. People who genuinely want to buy a ticket missed out, and that included me, because of people online buying tickets only to resell them seconds after the pre sale on Thursday 26th September 2024, and seconds after the general sale on Friday 27th September 2024. So many missed out because of this and this word needs to be spread because people need to know it's not fair for people to just take advantage of popular bands ticket sales and then take up the queue to then re sell them moments later, it's just not on!"

Lydia Alty

Lydia was not the only one though many other users on X expressed their anger online about this situation after thousands missed out on a chance to get Coldplay tickets.

One user on X called JoJo said " Ticketmaster you need to start cancelling orders that are brought to be sold on other sites for ridiculous prices"

Another X user called Finn spent most of their morning reporting people who what he named "illegally selling them online"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Songwriter Ed Sheeran has been known to fight back against ticket re sellers online and people who clog up the waitlists just to sell them seconds after. Sheeran is one singer that is known to be heavily against Ticket Touts, and forbids people from re selling his tickets on anything other than the Ticketmaster or AXS resell app.

YouTuber Lydia Alty

When being asked to comment on Ed Sheeran young YouTuber, Lydia Alty said: " I completely understand why Mr Sheeran is doing this. It's disgusting when people stop others from having the chance to get a ticket or see a concert because they want to line their pockets in "re selling them" when in my opinion if they don't want to go in the first instance they shouldn't be clogging up queues. Ed Sheeran is completely right for campaigning against these ticket touts because he's right people should not be taking someone else's tickets and selling them for their own profit it's disgusting and disrespectful to the artists and I am sure if Coldplay found out about they too would be disgusted, like Ed Sheeran has been after hearing his tickets feel into the hands of ticket re sellers who were selling them above market price"

While Ed Sheeran is campaigning against ticket re sales many of which are actually illegal in the UK, sadly people are still making use of ticket sales to scam others which has got fans fuming.

Lydia, who has over 100 million views on YouTube for her Royal Journalism channel Royal Reporter Lydia, continued saying: "I just hope they get this sorted, I was fuming when I found out. I waited in a queue for hours because I love Coldplay, but unfortunately I didn't get a ticket, I am so upset to hear some people are re selling them when others could have made use of those tickets. I just have so much respect for singers and the work they do, it's sad that some people are disrespecting the bands and singers. I have so much respect for Coldplay and Ed Sheeran both amazing and I appreciate the work they do, as I do with ANY singer, no singer should have to go and sell tickets to treat their fans and have ticket fraudsters come on and disrespect their ticket rules and scam people online and re sell them online against the sites regulations. I think that tickets now need to have a do not re sell label meaning that unless they return the ticket to the app, and get a refund they aren't allowed to re sell them online because it would be registered in their name, unless they return it to the site and someone else buys it- it's a way for companies to stop this scandal"

Fans of Coldplay are still reportedly trying to get tickets. The band will play in the UK, next August and September 2025 in Hull and Wembley.