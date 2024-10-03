Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s your big winners in the world of dance after the 2024 DJ Awards in Ibiza 🎧

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chase and Status and CamelPhat are among the big dance names who picked up awards at the annual DJ Awards in Ibiza overnight.

The awards, a celebration of the achievements of DJs and electronic music, saw ten winners announced in their respective genres and on the live front.

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s ceremony, and the history of why the awards were created.

Chase and Status, CamelPhat and Róisín Murphy were among the winners at the annual DJ Awards, which took place overnight in Ibiza (October 2 2024.)

Chase and Status picked up the gong for their work in the field of drum and bass, while Murphy earned the award for Best Live Act and CamelPhat in the field of Progressive House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other winners of the evening included Armin Van Buuren, Sam Divine and Black Coffeewinning in the Afro category, beating out seven other producers including Major League DJz and Francis Mercier.

Getty Images

The DJ Awards began in 1998 and were founded by José Pascual and Lenny Ibizarre. The awards were created to celebrate and recognize the achievements of DJs and electronic dance music (EDM) artists. The event is held annually in Ibiza, Spain, a global hub for dance music, particularly in the summer season.

The DJ Awards honour a wide range of genres within the electronic music scene, such as house, techno, trance, and drum and bass, with categories focusing on both established and emerging talent. It's become one of the most prestigious awards in the dance music industry.

DJ Awards 2024 - winners list in full

AFRO - Black Coffee

House - Sam Divine

Breakthrough presented by Riot Noise - Miss Monique

International DJ Of The Year Awards - Fisher

Tech House presented by The Hub Ibiza Studios - Vintage Culture

Trance - Armin Van Buuren

Techno - Sven Väth

Drum and Bass - Chase and Status

Organic House presented by Soul Water - WhoMadeWho

Progressive House presented by Christoffe Champagne - Camelphat

Live Act - Róisín Murphy

Ibiza Icon presented by Ibiza Global Radio - Luciano

Ibiza Track Of The Summer - Adam Port, Stryv - 'Move Feat. Malachiii'

Global Festival - Defected Croatia

Eye On… USA - Gospel Club NYC

Best Ibiza Party presented by Hibiki - David Guetta - F**K Me Im Famous / Futurerave

What's Hot Global - Keinemusik

Lifetime Achievement Award - Javier Anadon

Play It Back - Michael Bibi's 'One Life' Campaign

Many of the nominees this year are expected to be part of Creamfields 2025, taking place August 21 - 24 at Daresbury Estate in Cheshire. For tickets to avoid missing out on one of the largest dance festivals in Europe, visit theCreamfields website today.