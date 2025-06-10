Encore or Endgame? UK musicians face payment delays amid A1 Form "chaos"

"This is no way to treat our talented musicians.” Louise Herrington

An accountant who specialises in the performing arts has warned that UK musicians are facing months-long delays in receiving payments for international gigs due to hold-ups in processing the essential A1 certificate — despite recent government assurances aimed at easing post-Brexit touring barriers.

Louise Herrington, aka "The Singing Accountant", reports a growing number of clients in the classical music sector are struggling to secure timely payments because foreign orchestras and promoters often withhold fees or deduct extra charges until the correct paperwork is provided.

Louise, a former opera singer herself and chartered accountant, who runs Performance Accountancy, said: “I’m increasingly hearing from clients who applied for their A1 forms months in advance, only to find themselves still chasing paperwork long after the performance has taken place. In one case, a client applied in February for an April concert — it’s now June and they still can’t get paid. This is no way to treat our talented musicians.”

“This isn’t just a Brexit hangover — it’s a systemic issue that’s getting worse, and it’s putting our cultural exports at risk. Musicians are left with a choice: lose money or navigate a bureaucratic minefield with no guarantee of timely payment. For an industry still recovering from the pandemic, this is the last thing they need.”

The A1 form is intended to prevent double payment of social security contributions when artists perform abroad. But delays at HMRC are leaving musicians stranded without income at a time when every gig counts.

Government Position:

At the UK-EU summit on May 19, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a "Common Understanding" document stating: “The European Commission and the United Kingdom recognise the value of travel and cultural and artistic exchanges, including the activities of touring artists. They will continue their efforts to support travel and cultural exchange.”

While this acknowledgment is welcomed by industry leaders, they emphasize the need for concrete actions to address the bureaucratic challenges that continue to hinder UK musicians' ability to work and be compensated fairly for their international engagements.

Louise is calling on the government to prioritise action — not just promises — to ensure the UK’s world-class musical talent is protected.

“This is about people’s livelihoods and our global reputation as a cultural powerhouse,” she added. “Musicians deserve better than this encore of red tape.”