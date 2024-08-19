Finance manager represents UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.
Sarah, 50 from Chorleywood said; “I have been inspired to come to Roverway after hearing my children talk about how amazing international Scouting events really are. Roverway is part of my 50th Birthday celebrations, it’s the peak of my year. Its been so great to work as part of an international team, they have become like family”
Sarah joined other adult volunteers from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Sarah well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Sarah who was one of the volunteers at Roverway 2024 who made it happen for the young people in her group. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and participate in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.