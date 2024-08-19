Finance manager represents UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah, a Finance Manager from Chorleywood has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where she immersed herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Sarah, 50 from Chorleywood said; “I have been inspired to come to Roverway after hearing my children talk about how amazing international Scouting events really are. Roverway is part of my 50th Birthday celebrations, it’s the peak of my year. Its been so great to work as part of an international team, they have become like family”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah joined other adult volunteers from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Sarah

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Sarah well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Sarah who was one of the volunteers at Roverway 2024 who made it happen for the young people in her group. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and participate in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’