Billy Holley pictured in a moment of calm, showing the more hopeful side behind the story of “Rising”.placeholder image
Billy Holley pictured in a moment of calm, showing the more hopeful side behind the story of “Rising”.

From Darkness to “Rising”: High Wycombe songwriter Billy Holley, 24, turns survival into hope

By Billy Holley
Contributor
6 minutes ago
When life pushed him to the edge, High Wycombe songwriter Billy Holley found himself with a choice: give in to the darkness, or rise above it. His upcoming single “Rising”, due for release on September 9th, is both a personal anthem of survival and a message of hope for others going through their own battles.

Holley says the track was born at a time when he felt “completely broken.” But out of those struggles came a song he hopes will inspire others who feel they are at rock bottom.

“This song came from a point where I felt I had nothing left. Writing it was survival,” Holley explains. “But I also wanted it to be a reminder to anyone going through something that they’re not alone — there’s always a way forward.”

The songwriter’s journey has already drawn attention locally, with the Bucks Free Press publishing his story here:

Despite his young age, Holley has already performed at iconic venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Windsor Castle. But with Rising, he hopes to reach far beyond the stage — connecting with people who need proof that even in their darkest moments, hope can still be found.

The single “Rising” will be released on all major streaming platforms on September 9, 2025.

Billy Holley reflects on the personal battles that inspired his single “Rising”.

1. Contributed

Billy Holley reflects on the personal battles that inspired his single “Rising”. Photo: Submitted

Billy Holley’s journey from hardship to hope shapes the music behind his latest single “Rising”.

2. Contributed

Billy Holley’s journey from hardship to hope shapes the music behind his latest single “Rising”. Photo: Submitted

Billy Holley, 24, hopes his new single “Rising” (out September 9) will inspire others to find strength through their own struggles.

3. Contributed

Billy Holley, 24, hopes his new single “Rising” (out September 9) will inspire others to find strength through their own struggles. Photo: Submitted

An introspective Billy Holley, captured during the creative process behind his new single “Rising”, releasing September 9.

4. Contributed

An introspective Billy Holley, captured during the creative process behind his new single “Rising”, releasing September 9. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:High Wycombe
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice