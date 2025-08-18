From Darkness to “Rising”: High Wycombe songwriter Billy Holley, 24, turns survival into hope

Holley says the track was born at a time when he felt “completely broken.” But out of those struggles came a song he hopes will inspire others who feel they are at rock bottom.
“This song came from a point where I felt I had nothing left. Writing it was survival,” Holley explains. “But I also wanted it to be a reminder to anyone going through something that they’re not alone — there’s always a way forward.”
The songwriter’s journey has already drawn attention locally, with the Bucks Free Press publishing his story here:
Despite his young age, Holley has already performed at iconic venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Windsor Castle. But with Rising, he hopes to reach far beyond the stage — connecting with people who need proof that even in their darkest moments, hope can still be found.
The single “Rising” will be released on all major streaming platforms on September 9, 2025.