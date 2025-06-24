Growing pleas to cancel Marilyn Manson’s UK concerts - will the shows go ahead?

Two government officials are urging councils to cancel Marilyn Manson's concerts, expressing concerns about sexual assault allegations against him and the harmful message it may send to survivors.

Marilyn Manson is coming to the UK in October for his One Assassination Under God Tour, starting the tour leg in Brighton on October 29, followed by Bournemouth on October 31.

Millie Earl, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, was responding to a resident's question, saying that the concert scheduled at the council-owned Bournemouth International Centre (operated by BH Live) should be cancelled to "reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community."

The council leader confirmed that she had asked BH Live to reconsider hosting the event.

She added: "I don't feel Marilyn Manson reflects the values we have in BCP, and we've been doing a lot of work around things like the White Ribbon accreditation scheme, which helps men and boys change negative, damaging behaviours."

Siân Rebecca Berry, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, has written a letter addressed to Brighton and Hove City Council in which she urges the council to consider cancelling the event as she believes it goes against "the city's well-renowned values", The Argus reported.

The MP has included the city plan in the letter, which states there is "no place in our city for fear of crime, violence, or abuse". She also raised concerns that the venue's age policy would allow children as young as 14 to attend.

Manson is scheduled to perform at the Brighton Centre, the city's largest publicly owned performance venue.

Berry wrote stating that: "the level and nature" of the accusations against Manson were "concerning" enough, but so too is the message sent out by providing a platform for this individual at our city's biggest publicly owned venue, and what this will mean to survivors".

California authorities began sexual assault and domestic violence investigations in 2021 into Manson.

However, in January 2025, California prosecutors said the allegations against Manson exceeded the statute of limitations and that they could not prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

In total, more than a dozen women had made sexual assault and domestic violenceallegations against the rock star, leading to him being dropped by his record label and management. To this day, the singer has denied all allegations.

After a lengthy absence, he returned in 2024 with a new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1.

For now, despite the growing backlash, Marilyn Manson's UK tour is still set to kick off in Brighton on October 29.