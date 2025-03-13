Hatched! Girl-power audio musical releases new album starring West End cast

Hatched!

The innovative audio musical Hatched! has released its new album. Recorded by a West End cast, the hotly anticipated soundtrack features twenty energising and inspiring songs from the show which were initially included within the hit nine-part audio series released last summer.

Having made a splash across social media with the song Pink, alongside other fan favourites, Invisible and Talk To The Wing, Hatched! perfectly blends fun and adventure for younger listeners, with exciting and empowering fire-in-your-belly content for adults.

The book and lyrics for Hatched! were written by Lydia Shaw (Camelot, London Palladium; Candide, Cadogan Hall; Mack & Mabel, Hackney Empire), with music by Edward Court (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Camelot, London Palladium). Made up of a star-studded cast of West End performers, the album features Sophia Lewis (The Parent Agency, Storyhouse; The Great Gatsby, Immersive LDN; Glasgow Girls, National Theatre of Scotland), Lizzie Wofford (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Oklahoma, West End), Gracie Lai (Your Lie in April, Harold Pinter Theatre; Bonnie & Clyde, Arts Theatre, Jersey Boys, Trafalgar), Norma Atallah (Follies, National Theatre; In The Heights, King’s Cross Theatre; Mamma Mia, 2008), James Hume (Kiss Me Kate, Barbican Theatre; Les Mis, West End; A Christmas Carol, Old Vic Theatre), Matt Slack (Eastenders, BBC One; Blood Brothers, Phoenix Theatre/National Tour), Nicholas Mclean (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre; The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre), and James Stirling (BBC Proms, The Royal Albert Hall; The ITV Gala, The London Palladium).

An upbeat new musical filled with soaring vocals and catchy tunes, Hatched! explores female empowerment and champions equality with the hope of inspiring females and allies of all ages. Set on a mythical island where the female birds aren’t allowed to fly, Fallon and her friends set out to change the rules and make the island a fairer place for their new chicks who are about to hatch.

Hatched! was originally written and recorded during the pandemic as an audio musical, and was released for free on podcast sites in a groundbreaking move to help make musical theatre and the message of equality accessible to all. The audio show has been listened to in an impressive 54 countries around the world to date and was a finalist in the Stiles & Drewe Prize in 2024.

Writer Lydia Shaw comments, We created Hatched! to inspire and empower women and girls of all ages, while welcoming allies into the conversation. The songs are fun but meaningful—uplifting and upbeat while tackling real issues, with lyrics that feel like mantras of self-worth, strength and hope. It's Matilda meets Six meets Suffs!

Edward Court adds, We're thrilled to have an incredible lineup of seasoned West End performers lending their sensational vocals to the album. Hearing these characters come to life through such captivating performances is truly a joy.

You can listen to the full album via: https://www.hatchedmusical.co.uk/listen