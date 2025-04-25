Hitchin musician Danny Addison releases new single ‘Pheromone’ ahead of debut album

Danny Addison

Hitchin-born musician Danny Addison has released his latest single Pheromone, marking the first track from his upcoming debut album Porcelain, due for release in summer 2025 via independent label Zenith Cafe.

Known for his unique blend of folk, classical andindie influences, Addison’s new single explores themes of temptation, desire, and emotional vulnerability. Built around intricate guitar work and atmospheric production, Pheromone pairs Addison’s delicate vocals with a sense of urgency that hints at the emotional depth to come on the full record.

Speaking about the track, Addison said: “Pheromone is about giving in to temptation and being at someone’s beck and call. It’s the ignoring of red flags and following your desires despite the consequences. It’s animal instinct, wildness and the rush of serotonin. It’s about being addicted to people or things that are, in all likelihood, bad for you.”

Addison grew up in a musical household in Hitchin and began performing at a young age. Since relocating to Manchester in 2014, he has become a prominent figure in the city’s music scene, known for his spellbinding live performances and multi-instrumental abilities—most notably on guitar, bass, and violin.

Porcelain, his debut full-length album, is described as a deeply personal collection of songs exploring themes of identity, relationships, loss and resilience. The album also includes tracks such as Sense of Touch, Beck and Call, and the introspective title track Porcelain.

Addison has already begun to attract national attention, with support from BBC broadcaster Bob Harris and a successful performance at AMAUK Music Week in 2023. His previous single Tribe gained traction on Spotify and helped solidify his reputation as one of the UK’s rising voices in contemporary folk.

Pheromone is available now on all major streaming platforms: open.spotify.com/track