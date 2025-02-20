James Blake announced as headliner for Solstice at Wasing

James Blake - headliner for Solstice at Wasing 2025

James Blake will headline the highly anticipated Solstice at Wasing celebrations, returning to Wasing Estate from Friday 20th - Sunday 22nd June 2025. Embracing the Rite of Summer, the festival will showcase world-renowned artists in a unique and immersive setting. He joins Anoushka Shankar, Salif Keita, Nubiyan Twist, K.O.G. and The Turbans.

Headliner James Blake is a critically acclaimed GRAMMY®, Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. His performance will be an ‘intimate piano show’, perfectly complementing the beauty and peace of Solstice At Wasing.

Taking place from Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd June 2025, the festival celebrates the Rite of Summer and will feature performances by world-renowned artists James Blake(Solo Piano), Anoushka Shankar, Salif Keita, Nubiyan Twist, K.O.G. and The Turbans.

For one magical weekend, Wasing invites concert goers to come together to mark the Summer solstice, which takes place on the same day everywhere on the planet, connecting everyone in a truly global moment.

The Fireside Sessions on the Friday night will be headlined by globally acclaimed artist Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar, and sparks the solstice celebration's shift from day to night with special performances around the fire. For those seeking a free-spirited experience, The Fireside Sessions takes place as an evening concert by the Sacred Glade fire on the estate, giving a moment to connect with nature and the solstice vibes under the stars.

The following morning a guided Sunrise Ceremony will take place at dawn to welcome the new sun.

Andrew Perkins, CEO of Wasing Estate, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have James Blake perform at Solstice at Wasing, joining an incredible bill with Anoushka Shankar and many others. Here at Wasing, we are all about creating a real connection between artists, audiences and the natural world and we’re delighted to work with artists who share our ethos.”

Set on Wasing Estate, The Woodland is a stunning enclave right in the heart of the countryside. A unique and mindful space; this is a truly transportive venue to see defining live acts, fully immersed in nature.

This year’s event follows Solstice At Wasing's hugely successful event in 2024, which featured sensational shows from the likes of Nick Mulvey and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

You can buy tickets for Wasing's spectacular line-up at www.wasing.co.uk/solstice, with prices starting from £142.50.