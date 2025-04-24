Lainey Wilson releases new song 'Bell Bottoms Up' recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios

Bell Bottoms Up Artwork

In celebration of National Bell Bottoms Day earlier this month, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson released her brand new song “Bell Bottoms Up”.

A homage to her trademark style, “Bell Bottoms Up” is a high-energy anthem and was recorded at London’s historic Abbey Road Studios. Sharing a name with her Nashville bar, the song was written by Wilson and her band and is already a fan favourite from her extensive Whirlwind World Tour.

Listen to "Bell Bottoms Up" HERE.

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who is nominated for seven awards at the upcoming 60th Annual ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Song of the Year (“4x4xU,” as an artist and songwriter), Visual Media of the Year (“4x4xU”) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Lainey Wilson

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON:

Country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson continues to take over the world, capturing the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers, while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. Her monumental rise continues with major milestones, including her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, co-hosting the 58th Annual CMA Awards alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, headlining the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show as part of The Salvation Army’s 134th Red Kettle Campaign and her upcoming, nearly sold out Whirlwind World Tour, which will span across Europe and North America.

Wilson’s latest studio album, Whirlwind, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards and was hailed by The Tennessean as “the best release of her career.” Whirlwind debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and #13 on the UK Official Albums Chart, marking Wilson’s first top 10 and top 15 entries, respectively. The album earned spots on several “Best Albums of 2024” lists, including Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Boston Globe. Produced by Jay Joyce, Whirlwind provides a daringly honest exploration of Wilson’s life and journey around the globe. It reveals a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, bending genres while remaining true to her Western roots.

The Grammy-winning, CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year is a prolific, sought-after songwriter who has scored seven No. 1 hits including “Watermelon Moonshine,” and the 2x Platinum Certified “Heart Like A Truck,” in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). Wilson has also become a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actor. She made her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone and wrote and recorded "Out of Oklahoma," an original song for Universal’s blockbuster Twisters. Beyond her artistry, Wilson’s on-stage performances triumph from sold-out tours across America, Australia and Europe to highly coveted music festivals such as Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and Watershed.