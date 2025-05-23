Lainey Wilson’s new single “Somewhere Over Laredo” out today

Lainey Wilson

Debuting the song at Monday’s 2025 American Music Awards, nominated for ‘Favorite Female Country Artist’

16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Somewhere Over Laredo”, is out today via BBR Music Group/BMGNashville. Listen/share HERE.

Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the song honours the timeless classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” while showcasing Wilson’s poignant storytelling and authentic country sound, as she reflects on past love and pays tribute to small towns across the country.

Wilson will perform the song live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards this Monday, 26th May, where she is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.

"Somewhere Over Laredo" Single Artwork

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who won four awards at the 60th AnnualACM Awards earlier this month: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted new song, “ Trailblazer”, with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.

Additionally, Wilson is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s River Center Arena and Denver’s Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour’s first leg—a completely sold-out extensive run across the UK and Europe earlier this year.

The tour follows the release of Wilson’s widely acclaimed album, Whirlwind, this past summer (stream/purchase here). Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), the record earned Wilson her best sales week ever as it debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (her first top 10 entry) and #13 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

Critical acclaim:

“A smart, emotionally sharp modern country record. Hot damn, indeed.” - The Times

“the new queen of country”- The Telegraph

“one of the hottest properties in country music” - The Guardian

“good old‐fashioned blast of slick country showbiz entertainment” - iNews.co.uk

“New queen of Nashville” - Belfast Telegraph

“genial homespun star quality” - Scotsman

In just the past year, Wilson was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed during theDallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards and two awards at the 58th CMA Awards, where she also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Wilson also received two awards at this year’s ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

A prolific and sought-after songwriter, Wilson has scored eight #1 hits including “4x4xU,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x Platinum Certified “Heart Like A Truck,” and has collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Nosedive”), Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”), HARDY (“wait in the truck”) and Myles Smith (“Nice To Meet You”). She is also a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actor and will make her feature film acting debut in next year’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, after first acting in Paramount’s hit television series, Yellowstone. Moreover, Wilson wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma,” which was featured in the new Twisters movie.