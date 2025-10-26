This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Scottish rock greats and West London up-and-comers - here’s what to expect on Later... with Jools Holland this weekend.

Jools Holland has returned to our screens once again with his hallowed Later... with Jools Holland programme.

But who is set to appear and be championed by the musical institution this week?

Here’s who you can expect to see/hear and what time you’ll need to tune in this weekend.

Later... with Jools Holland is a genuine institution in British music, an essential rite of passage for artists and arguably one of the most important television platforms for live performance in the world.

Since its inception in 1992, the show’s unique ‘Colosseum’ set-up—where acts play for each other in a tight circle—fosters a sense of mutual respect and artistic pressure that often brings out a truly exceptional live performance. For new artists, a spot on Jools Holland can provide an immediate and crucial connection to a broad, discerning, and international audience, transforming a buzz into a career-defining moment overnight.

The show’s legacy is built on its ability to champion fresh talent alongside established legends, creating a priceless archive of modern music history. Over the decades, countless careers have been accelerated by a single, powerful performance on the show.

Notable acts who have had defining early television moments on the Later... stage include global superstars like Adele and the Arctic Monkeys, whose early appearances became viral sensations and announced their arrival to the mainstream. Equally significant are genre-defining breakthroughs, such as KT Tunstall performing "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" with only a loop pedal, or Future Islands captivating the nation with their distinct, theatrical energy.

With its welcome return to our screens a few weeks back, and with the production team tweeting who is set to grace our screens this week, let’s take a look who you can expect on the nexyt episode, and when you’ll need to tune in this weekend to watch it.

Who is set to appear on Later... with Jools Holland this week?

Who is set to grace our screens and our ears on the next episode of Later... with Jools Holland this week? | BBC

Biffy Clyro

The Scottish rock titans, Biffy Clyro, are set to bring their brand of anthemic, complex rock to the show. Known for their intricate song structures and the powerful, distinctive vocals of frontman Simon Neil, the band has recently released their tenth studio album, Futique.

This latest work is described as a reflection on relationships and the core bond within the band, moving from darker themes into a space that seeks joy and connection.

Viewers can expect a performance that will be both musically ambitious and emotionally raw, showcasing why they remain one of the UK's most enduring and celebrated rock acts.

kwn

kwn (pronounced 'kay-wuhn') is one of the most compelling voices currently rising in the UK R&B scene. The East London singer, songwriter, and producer has quickly garnered attention for her sultry, contemporary R&B sound, which blends candid, relatable lyricism with sinuous, often self-produced beats.

Named a ‘Rookie of the Month’ by Billboard this year, her profile has skyrocketed, particularly following the viral success of her single "worst behaviour" and its steamy remix and video featuring US star Kehlani.

With the recent release of her debut album, with all due respect, kwn is establishing herself as a fearless artist who uses her distinctive, smooth vocals and authentic narrative to redefine the genre on her own terms.

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier is a musical phenomenon whose appearance is sure to be a masterclass in complexity and joy.

A multi-instrumentalist, singer, and arranger, his work seamlessly fuses jazz, folk, electronic, groove, and classical music. He is fresh off the back of his Djesse album project and continues to tour globally, often improvising and engaging the audience in unique "circlesongs."

Expect an astonishing display of vocal harmony, inventive instrumentation, and a level of musical virtuosity that is truly unique in contemporary music.

James Morrison

The BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter James Morrison makes a welcome return to the show, following the recent release of his sixth album, Fight Another Day.

Known for his gravelly, soul-infused voice and honest, heartfelt ballads, this album comes after a period of deep self-reflection, tackling themes of struggle and hope. His performance is likely to be a blend of his established, emotive hits and new material that leans into a raw, optimistic sound, demonstrating the vocal and lyrical maturity that first made him a platinum-selling artist.

Just Mustard

The Irish five-piece, Just Mustard, are one of the most exciting alternative acts on the bill. Hailing from Dundalk, their sound is a captivating blend of noise-rock, shoegaze, and ambient textures, characterised by hauntingly soft vocals floating over warped, atmospheric guitar work.

They are celebrating the release of their third album, We Were Just Here, which sees them exploring themes of euphoria and moving towards a more direct, yet still wonderfully ambiguous, sound.

What time is Later... with Jools Holland on today?

The next episode of Later... with Jools Holland airs today (October 26) at 10pm GMT on BBC Two, with repeats available on demand through BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Please note that this broadcast is an opt-out for Northern Ireland and will not be shown at this time on BBC Two Northern Ireland. Viewers in that region should check local listings for an alternative time or watch on BBC iPlayer.

