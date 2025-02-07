Lazy Day review: Door thrown wide open as Lazy Day kickstart new national tour

Lazy Day in Manchester

Lazy Day kicked the door open in Manchester (Thursday night) for their new UK tour which will now see them perform in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

Playing in front of an intimate crowd of around 50 in the basement of the city centre venue Yes - the group performed tracks from their recently released debut album, 'Open The Door'.

Sinead Una's band opened for Lazy Day providing hauntingly beautiful vocals accompanied by keyboard and violin.

It was a safe performance that never seemed to kick out of first gear as a melancholic cadence resonated throughout the set.

Goosebumps were on the menu as Lazy Day belted out some great tunes

After a busy day, I was ready to be perked up after the support act ended and the main event did not disappoint as they charged the stage.

I instantly got goosebumps as Tilly Scantlebury's expressive voice kicked in and provided a much-needed surge of energy in the space.

There was nothing lazy about the performance from the well-gelled band which soon had the crowd bopping along.

Lazy Day is a band to keep an eye on in the future, the indie rock group have some nice hooks throughout their songs and managed to provide the crowd with an enjoyable performance.

Tilly Scantlebury performing with her band Lazy Day. Image: Rob Currell

I'm looking forward to the band visiting Manchester again and would definitely recommend you check them out live.

The band will now perform at Nice n' Sleazy in Glasgow tonight (Friday), and tomorrow evening in Edinburgh at Sneaky Pete's on Saturday.

They will then head south to Bristol where they will perform at Lousiana on Thursday, February 13 and at the Lower Third in London the following night.