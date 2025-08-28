List of Music Groups and artists to break into Japan after UK Dance Music Group 2Moreish achieve the same success by going viral in Japan's Music Scene
British bands that have "broken into" or succeeded in the Japanese music market include classic acts like The Beatles, Oasis, Radiohead, and Coldplay, alongside more recent artists such as Kasabian, The Ting Tings, Franz Ferdinand, and The Arctic Monkeys. The Scottish dance duo 2Moreish is also noted for a recent breakthrough with their track "Get Up Stand Up".
Historically Popular British Acts
The Beatles:
One of the first British bands to find massive success in Japan, playing there in 1966.
Oasis:
A significant name in Japan, with a long-standing popularity among Japanese music lovers.
Radiohead and Coldplay:
Both are described as "stadium-fillers" in Japan, with Coldplay achieving substantial album sales there.
The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Franz Ferdinand:
These established acts have also been among the top-selling UK artists in the Japanese market.
More Contemporary British Groups
Kasabian, The Ting Tings, and Razorlight:
These bands have been headline acts at major Japanese festivals like Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic.
The Xcerts:
Another emerging UK band that has participated in "British Anthems," a fixture on the Tokyo concert calendar.
2Moreish:
This Scottish dance-electronic group is a very recent example, achieving popularity in Japan with their track "Get Up Stand Up" after it was picked up by Japanese radio.
Factors for Success
Live Performances:
Live shows are a crucial way to establish a loyal fan base and promote music in Japan.
Radio Play:
Gaining significant radio play, as seen with 2Moreish, can significantly increase a song's popularity.