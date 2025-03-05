Live Odyssey Camden: Exploring six decades of British musical brilliance in new Camden attraction

Live Odyssey

Live Odyssey is set to open in Camden this May, offering a unique, interactive journey through six decades of British music. This new attraction moves beyond the typical museum experience, immersing visitors in the sounds, stories, and culture that have shaped the nation’s musical heritage.

The exhibition is divided into six rooms, each dedicated to a defining musical era—from the rebellious spirit of 1960s rock to the diverse genres of today. A standout feature is the Hologram Room, where digital performances bring legendary artists back to life, including an exclusive set from The Libertines. Alongside this, a collection of 3,500 album and single cover artworks charts the visual evolution of music over the years.

Music memorabilia provides another highlight, with rare items such as David Bowie’s Glastonbury microphone and John Lennon's original recording leads from ‘Imagine’ giving fans a closer connection to the legends behind the sound. Live Odyssey also celebrates the artists who have shaped British music, from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to Adele and Stormzy, showing how each generation has left its mark.

To keep the experience engaging, live bands will perform carefully curated tribute sets, ensuring the exhibition remains dynamic and immersive.

More than just a celebration of music history, Live Odyssey is also committed to its future. Partnering with Music Venue Trust, the project will donate a portion of ticket sales to support grassroots music venues, helping to sustain the spaces that foster new talent.

Creative Director Gary Prosser describes Live Odyssey as a “time capsule for British music,” aiming to preserve its rich history while making it accessible to new audiences.

The experience lasts two and a half hours and is based in Camden. Early Bird Tickets are available for £25 until 31st March. For more details, visit www.liveodyssey.co.uk.