London’s Allegra Ignites the Dance Scene with Fiery New Single ‘Wildfire’

Allegra

London’s rising pop powerhouse Allegra returns to the spotlight with her explosive new single Wildfire.

After lighting up the charts with collaborations alongside dance heavyweights like DJ ALOK and Tiësto, the homegrown artist is now fuelling the summer with an empowering anthem that blends high-energy production with deeply personal themes.

Wildfire captures Allegra’s signature fusion of bold electronic beats and emotionally charged vocals. Co-written and produced by Tim Gosden, with additional songwriting from Becky Smith, the track builds into a euphoric chorus that’s both club-ready and irresistibly heartfelt.

Far from the destructive connotations of its title, Wildfire is a celebration of human unity and emotional resilience. It follows the confessional tone of her acclaimed EP Unsent Love Letters Vol. 1, released last autumn — a diary-like collection exploring love, heartbreak and self-empowerment.

Already a fixture on club charts across the UK and beyond, Allegra first broke through with her 2021 debut All About Us and has since clocked millions of streams, with tracks like Round & Round (with Tiësto) and Love You Right Back (with DJ ALOK) dominating both commercial and club airwaves. Her songs have topped iTunes charts in the UAE and landed on the Billboard Dance Chart in the US.

Alongside her chart success, Allegra has carved out space in the fashion and entertainment worlds, gracing the covers of Rollacoaster and Out Now, and earning praise in The Daily Express, Notion, and Wonderland. She’s also become a familiar face on BBC programming, with recent appearances on CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up and BBC Music’s The Ultimate Playlist.

With Wildfire out now, accompanied by a dynamic lineup of remixes from Reza Hemming, ManyFew, and Journey By A DJ, Allegra once again proves her ability to straddle the worlds of pop, dance, and emotional storytelling — all while staying unapologetically herself.