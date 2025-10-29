London's Allegra Returns With Sultry New Single “Red” Ahead of Second EP

Allegra

London-based pop-dance artist Allegra has unveiled “Red,” the hypnotic title track from her soon-to-arrive second EP, continuing a rapid run of commercial and creative momentum for the singer.

The track, released via Radikal Records, marks what's been described as a “more mature” musical direction. Built around thumping low-end, breathy lead vocals and soft synth lines, “Red” shifts Allegra’s sound toward a sleeker, club-ready atmosphere while retaining the fiery intensity that has become her trademark. Accompanying the single is a striking visualiser that alternates between two contrasting stage set-ups.

The single acts as the lead-off for Allegra’s five-track EP, due 6th November, which promises a mix of moods across glossy, contemporary production.

“Red” follows a string of chart success for Allegra. Last year she reached No.1 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart with the dance-pop single “Wildfire,” and her collaborations include high-profile names such as Tiësto, with whom she topped the same chart in 2023 on “Round & Round”, as well as work with DJ ALOK, R3HAB, Full Intention, Majestic and others. Her breakout run has also brought nearly six million streams for “Round & Round” and placements on daytime radio playlists across the UK.

Industry observers have flagged Allegra as one of the UK’s emerging pop talents, citing not only her chart record but regular coverage across mainstream outlets and appearances on national platforms. Her profile has included features in fashion and culture magazines and television spots, while her team point to growing international placements, including iTunes chart success in the UAE and a Top 10 position on the Billboard Dance Chart in the United States.

For Allegra, the shift from teenage pop beginnings to a more assured adult sound has been presented as deliberate: a refining of the emotive pop-dance blend that has powered her early career. With “Red” now in the market and a short EP on the way, the singer looks set to press that advantage, pairing club-ready hooks with a more intimate songwriting stance aimed at broadening her appeal.