M People's Andrew Lovell & producer Anthony Gorry debut groundbreaking project

Defected Label Group is set to break new ground with this week's release from AjoiA, marking the legendary dance label's first venture into therapeutic ambient music ahead of their debut album The Essence of Being. The project, created by producer Anthony Gorry (Gwen Stefani, Moby, Richard Ashcroft) and M People's Andrew "Shovell" Lovell, represents a significant pivot for the house music powerhouse as the industry increasingly embraces wellness-focused content.

The initial three-track EP will be released across all digital platforms on the 25th of July, with the full album The Essence of Being set for release on Defected's ITH imprint this October.

"We've built our reputation on music that moves people physically, but AjoiA moves people emotionally and therapeutically," says Wez Saunders, CEO and co-owner of Defected Records.

"This isn't just ambient music, it's evidence-based sound therapy that's already being used in clinical settings. We're proud to be one of the first labels to embrace this emerging therapeutic music movement."

The duo's work is grounded in lived experience and personal transformation. Gorry's stroke in 2021 revealed the clinical power of sound in his own recovery, while Lovell's journey from M People percussionist to psychotherapeutic counsellor shaped the project's therapeutic depth and direction. AjoiA's commercial trajectory has been impressive since launching in 2021, with immersive installations appearing at WOMAD, Disney Orlando, and Defected Croatia Festival for three consecutive years.

"What happened in that hospital ward was just the beginning," reflects Gorry. "We're showing that rhythm can be remedy, that sound can be prescribed, and that music can, quite literally, change lives."

"This is a first for Defected's wider offering, they've never released anything like this before," notes Lovell. "Music crafted not just for the club, but for the nervous system. They understand that today's audiences are hungry for music that serves a deeper purpose."

The contemporary ambient collection layers deep percussion, therapeutic frequencies, and carefully crafted soundscapes designed to help listeners "slow down, switch off, and reset." With mental health awareness at an all-time high and the wellness industry valued at over $4.4 trillion globally, AjoiA positions itself at the vanguard of what industry experts are calling the "therapeutic music movement."

"Each track is intentionally composed to guide your body from a state of stress to a state of rest," Gorry explains. "Modern neuroscience now shows these sounds can calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and help with things like anxiety, trauma, and burnout."

"Now, I use AjoiA in my clinic and regularly share it with clients," says Lovell. "This isn't just something to listen to, it's something your body responds to. That's what makes AjoiA different."

AjoiA creates evidence-informed sound experiences for mental health and nervous system regulation. Their work is backed and informed by leading pioneers in the fields of trauma, somatics, and psychophysiology—including Professor Stephen Porges (Polyvagal Theory), Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (The Body Keeps the Score), Dr. Peter Levine (Somatic Experiencing), Dr. Gabor Maté (Compassionate Inquiry), and Richard Schwartz (Internal Family Systems), and is already being used by therapists and clinicians in practice.

The Defected Label Group's expansion into therapeutic music marks a significant diversification of its catalogue and mission.

The Essence of Being will be available across all major streaming platforms from October 2025, representing an expansion beyond traditional dance music and into wellness and therapeutic markets for the Defected Label Group.