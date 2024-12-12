Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance announces 30th Anniversary Tour for 2026

Lord of the Dance to Celebrate 30 Years

Lord of the Dance, the global phenomenon that redefined Irish dance, is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2026 to celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a spectacular new tour. This milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of the production’s enduring legacy, which has captivated over 60 million fans in 60 countries since its debut in 1996. Tickets for this eagerly awaited anniversary tour go on sale today via BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices.

Since its debut, Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dance, bringing it to a global stage with unmatched creativity and artistry. Michael Flatley’s visionary production has captivated audiences through its stunning choreography, powerful music, and compelling storytelling.

30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the enduring legacy of Lord of the Dance. Over the past three decades, the production has delivered breathtaking precision dance and electrifying performances from a world-class cast. Its legacy as a cultural and artistic phenomenon continues to inspire fans across the globe.

As the iconic show's creator, producer, and choreographer, Michael Flatley is preparing a spectacular celebration to mark its 30th Anniversary. Reflecting on the milestone, he shared:"The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”

Though Flatley retired from performing during his final tour in 2016, which culminated in a memorable performance at Caesar’s Colosseum in Las Vegas, he has remained at the helm of Lord of the Dance, guiding its evolution while preserving its timeless magic.

Tickets for this historic anniversary tour go on sale Thursday 12th December at 10 am via BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices.

2026 UK TOUR DATES

June

Leicester De Montfort Hall: Thu 18 – Sun 21 June – demontforthall.co.uk

Milton Keynes Theatre: Mon 23 – Sun 28 June – atgtickets.com/Milton-Keynes

Manchester Palace: Tue 30 June – Sun 5 July – atgtickets.com/Manchester

July

York Barbican: Mon 6 – Wed 8 July – Yorkbarbican.co.uk

Oxford New Theatre: Fri 10 – Sun 12 July – oxford-theatre.com

Stoke Regent Theatre: Mon 13 – Wed 15 July – atgtickets.com/Stoke

Edinburgh Playhouse: Thu 16 – Sun 19 July – playhousetheatre.com

Hull New Theatre: Wed 22 – Sat 25 July – Hulltheatres.co.uk

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre: Tue 28 July – Sun 2 August – aberdeenperformingarts.com

August

Torquay Princess Theatre: Tue 4 – Sun 9 August – Atgtickets.com/Torquay

Southend Cliffs Pavilion: Tue 11 – Thu 13 August – southendtheatres.org.uk

Cardiff New Theatre: Fri 14 – Wed 19 August – newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Sheffield City Hall: Thu 20 – Sun 23 August – sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall: Tue 25 – Sun 30 August – glasgowconcerthalls.com

September

Bournemouth Pavilion: Tue 1 – Thu 3 September – bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Brighton Centre: Fri 4 – Sun 6 September – brightondome.org

Liverpool Empire: Tue 6 – Sat 10 September – liverpooltheatres.com

Sunderland Empire: Wed 9 – Sat 12 September – atgtickets.com/sunderland

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre: Mon 14 – Sun 20 September – atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

Truro Hall for Cornwall: Tue 22 – Sat 26 September – hallforcornwall.co.uk

October

Birmingham The Alexandra: Mon 28 Sep – Sun 4 October – Atg.com/Birmingham

Wimbledon New Theatre: Tue 13 – Sun 18 October – atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

Tickets are available from BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices