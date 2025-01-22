Ministry Of Sound launches brand new party URGE as they reveal series of events for 2025

Ministry of Sound will debut the URGE event series on Saturday 1st February

London's Ministry of Sound has unveiled a slew of events for the start of 2025, featuring a dynamic lineup of events across electronic music genres. Headlining the year is the launch of URGE, a raw, tech-house night designed for late-night enthusiasts on Saturday 1st February.

January opens with We Rave You’s monthly residency, featuring a 360° Face2Face set by KIMMIC and Symmetrik in The Box. MOS Presents follows with house innovators like William Djoko and Chanel Carmichael, while Nathan Dawe headlines a multi-genre event alongside UK party favorites Shapes. These events set the stage for an exciting beginning to the 2025 season.

In addition to its innovative programming, Ministry of Sound has upgraded its venue with a new lighting rig in The 103 and a year-round canopy in the courtyard, while The Box and other spaces continue to deliver immersive, world-class audio-visual experiences.