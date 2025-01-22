Ministry Of Sound launches brand new party URGE as they reveal series of events for 2025
January opens with We Rave You’s monthly residency, featuring a 360° Face2Face set by KIMMIC and Symmetrik in The Box. MOS Presents follows with house innovators like William Djoko and Chanel Carmichael, while Nathan Dawe headlines a multi-genre event alongside UK party favorites Shapes. These events set the stage for an exciting beginning to the 2025 season.
In addition to its innovative programming, Ministry of Sound has upgraded its venue with a new lighting rig in The 103 and a year-round canopy in the courtyard, while The Box and other spaces continue to deliver immersive, world-class audio-visual experiences.