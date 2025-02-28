Neil Young to headline BST Hyde Park - with Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Van Morrison

User (UGC) Submitted

The latest headliner for BST Hyde Park has been announced as Neil Young with his band the chrome hearts.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will be headlining Hyde Park on Friday 11 July, with Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Van Morrison also set to take to the stage. Tickets go on general sale 10am, Wednesday 5 March.

The news comes after the announcement of Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts’ Love Earth World Tour across Europe and North America.

With his band, the chrome hearts - Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums) - Neil Young (guitar and vocal) is bringing new and old tunes to the stage, including the recent single ‘big change’. Young had promised a celebration of a “summer of democracy” as he takes to the road.

Neil Young is, without doubt, one of the most influential and prolific songwriters to emerge from the 1960s. Since his career began in Canada’s folk scene, Young has released more than 40 studio albums, as well multiple live albums, whether with Buffalo Springfield or Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, or solo or with his band Crazy Horse.

While his long career is littered with bold and unexpected artistic decisions, Neil Young also has a back catalogue packed with certified classics, from ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Harvest Moon’ to ‘My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)’ to ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’.

This month, Young announced he has finished recording a new album with the chrome hearts, writing on the Neil Young Archives: “It is a happy feeling I have today, knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy. I hope it's out in April. That would be pretty fast. Playing with the Chrome Hearts was a joy as we recorded song after song at Shangrila in Malibu. I wrote these songs in November and December. They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you. It won't be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada. We are looking forward to that!”

This year Young also revealed he will be releasing Oceanside Countryside, a lost album originally recorded in 1977 - the latest in a growing collection of archive releases.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens launched to fame in the sixties with chart-topping pop hits like ‘Matthew and Son’ and ‘First Cut is the Deepest’. Following a serious breakdown in health, he resurfaced as one of the most profoundly influential singer-songwriters of the seventies. His introspective lyrics called towards fixing a broken world; ‘Wild World’, ‘Father and Son’, ‘Where Do The Children Play?’ and ‘Peace Train’ established his place in the annals of music history. Inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Yusuf / Cat Stevens is the recipient of an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection and a two-time recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award. To date, he has sold over 100 million records and has over 4 billion streams. His music has been covered by everyone from Johnny Cash to Santana, Rod Stewart to Dolly Parton. Described as one of pop’s master songwriters. Watch out for an important announcement on the 18th March on his website catstevens.com

A maverick, a contrarian and a songwriting genius, there is no one in music quite like Van Morrison. From fronting up Them in the 1960s to the arrival, seemingly from the stars, of Astral Weeks, he has cemented his place as one of the greats. His songbook features monumental classics such as ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Moondance’ and ‘Days Like This’ but as a multi-instrumentalist his importance goes well beyond pop, fusing and innovating in the spheres of R&B, jazz, blues, and Celtic folk.

Neil Young joins previously announced headliners for 2025 Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan and Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Expect more incredible announcements soon, for the 2025 edition of the UK’s most anticipated summer event.

BST Hyde Park again brought a hugely diverse range of superstars to the Royal Park in 2024 across three weekends - SZA to Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids.