The live track comes from the group’s celebrated homecoming shows at Heaton Park earlier this month

Oasis fans have woken up to the release of one of the group’s most celebrated songs being released.

A live version of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ from their stunning homecoming shows in Manchester is now available on streaming services.

The release comes ahead of the group’s much anticipated return to Wembley this weekend.

Oasis have dropped a electrifying live version of 'Cigarettes & Alcohol,' recorded during their triumphant return to Manchester on July 11, 2025.

The release comes just as the band gears up to kick off an incredible seven sold-out nights at London's Wembley Stadium this Friday, July 25 and is available now through all leading digital services.

Oasis will release a live version of their classic 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' from their sold out homecoming shows at Heaton Park, ahead of their scheduled Wembley appearances. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The Manchester show was the first of five historic nights at Heaton Park, drawing a staggering 340,000 fans from across the globe – with attendees travelling from as far as Japan, Costa Rica, and Argentina to witness the momentous occasion. 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' was the sixth song in the setlist that night, perfectly capturing the raw energy of their homecoming.

The Oasis Live '25 tour has been met with a rapturous response from fans and critics alike, following epic shows in Cardiff and Manchester. It's already being hailed by many, including The Sunday Times, as the "biggest rock comeback in history."

Beyond the live shows, Oasis fever continues to dominate the UK charts. Their singles compilation album, 'Time Flies… 1994-2009,' recently returned to No.1, while seminal studio albums '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?' and 'Definitely Maybe' are also riding high in the Top 5 Album Chart.

This new live track follows 'Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ‘25),' keeping fans buzzing for more. And there's plenty more on the horizon: a '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?' Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition is set to be released on October 3rd, with the 'Complete Studio Album Collection' box set arriving even sooner on August 22nd.

Are there tickets left for Oasis’ upcoming shows at Wembley?

There are some - and the key word here is ‘some’ - reseller options currently available through Ticketmaster as of writing, but prepare to wait in their automated queuing system if you’re one of those who have only just decided to pick up a ticket before the start of tomorrow’s Wembley residency.

Are you excited over the prospect of more live version of classic Oasis songs being released from their comeback shows? Let us know what you’d like to see released next by leaving a comment down below.