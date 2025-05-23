The application process comes after recommendations over crowd management and safety.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticketmaster have issued a message to Oasis ticket holders regarding their upcoming shows later this year.

The ticketing agent have confirmed that there will be an application process to get front-and-centre at their shows, according to a recent email.

Here’s how you can apply to get as close to the stage as possible, and why the move has been made.

The countdown has begun for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion shows later this year, but for fans hoping to be front and centre, it won’t be as simple as it may seem.

Information provided to us by a Ticketmaster ticket holder reveals that instead of pushing through crowds at Heaton Park, fans will have an 'opt-in' process to get as close to the stage as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis pictured in Withington, Manchester, November 1993, from l-r: Paul McGuigan, Noel Gallagher, Tony McCarroll, Paul Arthurs, Liam Gallagher | Getty Images

In their email to ticket holders earlier today, the ticketing agent stated that “All general admission ticketholders are being given the opportunity to opt in to gain access to the front standing area.”

Ticketmaster further stated that “If the number of opt-in requests exceeds availability, tickets will be allocated at random from the pool of applicants.”

This move has been made to “ensure fan safety and improve the fan experience whilst entering the site,” under the advice of the Safety Advisor Group for the Heaton Park shows.

“[They] have divided the concert arena into two areas: a general admission area and a front standing area each with a dedicated ticket and entry gate issued in advance,” the email explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I apply for the front row standing section for Oasis at Heaton Park?

To apply for front row positioning, general admission ticket holders must actively opt-in through a link provided by Ticketmaster by 12:00 PM BST on May 30, 2025.

If more fans request access than space is available, these front standing tickets will be allocated randomly from all applicants. It's important to know that opting in applies to your entire ticket order, meaning you can't split your tickets for different areas.

If you’re successful, Ticketmaster will send confirmation of your allocated area and gate entry details by June 20, 2025.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.