Olivia Rodrigo Beats Taylor Swift: Musicians' Earnings in Parents' Jobs

A new study has named Olivia Rodrigo as the musician with the highest earnings potential if she had followed in her parent’s footsteps.

The analysis by KingCasinoBonus.com explored the potential earnings of top musicians if they had pursued careers in their parents' professions. By examining the earnings associated with each parent's occupation in the musicians' respective hometowns, the study identified the higher-earning position to estimate the musicians' potential salaries. The findings provide a unique perspective on how their lives could have differed based on their parents' career paths.

Ranking first is Olivia Rodrigo, who has the potential to earn the most by following in her father Chris's footsteps as a family therapist in Temecula, California. The average salary for this position in Temecula is £62,784 ($79,510). Olivia hinted at her father's profession in her song Good 4 U lyrics when she wrote, “I am my father's daughter, so maybe I can fix him.”

Coming in second place is Snoop Dogg, with a potential salary of £62,494 ($79,143). To achieve this, Snoop Dogg would have to follow in his father, Vernell Varnado’s footsteps as a postman in Long Beach, California, a job offering solid earning potential.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim ranks third with a potential salary of £62,386 (US:$79,006) in Anyang, South Korea, where she grew up. If Jennie had followed in her mother’s footsteps, she could have sought her mother’s guidance to become a director at CJ E&M, a K-Pop and K-Drama entertainment and media company.

Taylor Swift comes in fourth place with a potential salary of £60,310 ($76,377). To achieve this, Swift would need to follow in her father Scott's footsteps as a financial adviser in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. A profession with substantial earning potential, a point made clear when compared to the average salary of £45,573 ($49,000) in this city.

Rounding up the fifth position is Demi Lovato, with a potential salary of £59,223 ($75,000) in Dallas, Texas. To achieve this, Lovato would need to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. This prestigious and well-paid position would earn her 60% more than the city's average salary of £42,783 ($46,000).

Justin Bieber ranks sixth with a potential salary of £58,872 ($74,556). If Bieber had followed in his father’s footsteps, he could have become a carpenter, a profession that offers a solid income and a practical skill set.

Billie Eilish comes in seventh with a potential salary of £57,460 ($72,767). To achieve this, Eilish would need to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a screenwriter, a creative profession with a respectable earning potential.

Beyoncé places eighth with a potential salary of £48,971 ($62,017). If Beyoncé had followed in her father’s footsteps, she could have become a record and talent manager, providing a stable income and industry connections.

Katy Perry ranks ninth with a potential salary of £47,776 ($60,504). To achieve this, Perry would need to follow in her parent’s footsteps as Pentecostal pastors, a profession offering a respectable and community-focused income.

Dua Lipa completes the top ten with a potential salary of £43,828 ($55,504). If Dua Lipa had followed in her father’s footsteps, she could have become a marketing manager, a profession with significant earning potential in the corporate world.

A spokesperson from KingCasinoBonus.com commented on the findings: “This study offers a fascinating look at the potential career paths of top music artists based on their parents' professions. It's interesting to see the diverse range of jobs that could have shaped their futures differently. These insights highlight the varied backgrounds from which these artists emerged, showcasing the impact of their unique choices in forging successful careers in the music industry.”