Ozzy Osbourne battles Parkinson's: Charity album inspires rock legend to pick Cure Parkinson's for Black Sabbath farewell show

Clem Burke and Marcella Detroit

'Think Loud 4 Parkinson's' - British rock legends highlight charity's work.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK charity Cure Parkinson’s will receive proceeds from Black Sabbath’s farewell concert at Villa Park this summer.

The choice of charity was made by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne following news of a compilation album - the brainchild of former manager Ian Grant (The Stranglers, The Cult, Big Country) and producer Paul Mitchell - featuring a number of rock legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s’ featuring music by Leo Sayer, Hank Marvin, The Waterboys, Paul Carrack, John Cooper Clarke, Gary Brooker and others is being backed by the charity. Organisers reached out to Ozzy and Sharon, highlighting the work done by Cure Parkinson’s and inspiring their choice to donate.

'Think Loud 4 Parkinson's' album art

Out on 14th February 2025, the album will see members of Dire Straits and Queen unite to help raise awareness and funds. The album will be released in tandem with a re-issue of the previously launched title track, Think Loud, followed by vinyl and CD editions of the album arriving on 21st February.

Sharon Osbourne announced Black Sabbath’s farewell concert, set to take place in Birmingham 5th July, yesterday. Speaking to the BBC, she said, "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been no full stop.

“This is his full stop.”

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 after seeking medical advice for symptoms thought to be related to a fall and neck surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attention around Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s has come from The Who and Pete Townshend who donated £20,000 from their Double O Charity to Cure Parkinson’s in support of the album. The donation was secured by Ian Grant, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease nine years ago and is determined to use his standing in the industry to help find a cure.

Speaking about the cause, Townshend said “My interest in Parkinson's arose because my beloved father-in-law Edwin Astley, composer, died in great distress of Progressive supranuclear palsy which is loosely related to Parkinson's.

“Then, a very close friend, James Morgan, another composer, revealed he has Parkinson's. Since then I have tried to help raise awareness around this awful illness, and the really terrible side effects of the large amount of necessary drugs every day, and the incredible pain they ameliorate. Many people don’t realise how much pain Parkinson's can cause."

Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s is out on 14th February. Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s tracklist:

Think Loud - Kindred Spirit, Leo Sayer, John Illsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Right Now - Kindred Spirit, Arthur Brown, Sonia Kristina

Angels - Kindred Spirit, Marcella Detroit, Tony Hadley

Meet on the Ledge - Fairport's Cropredy 20

Tobacco Road - Richard Thompson, Hugh Cornwell

Soul Mining - Leo Sayer, Marcella Detroit

House of the Rising Sun - The Crazy World of Lockdown feat Arthur Brown

Old Dingo - John Cooper Clarke

I Can't Stand the Rain - Ann Peebles, Deborah Bonham

Over My Shoulder - Mike & The Mechanics

Let There Be Drums - KODO drums, Hank Marvin, Roger Taylor

Ford 44 - Bob Weston

Lock and Key - The Dirty Strangers featuring John Sinclair

No Tomorrow - Mark Butcher

Soul City - The Waterboys

Wardance (A Nice Cup of Tea?) Dub Edit - Killing Joke remix by Youth

Gin House Blues - Andy Fairweather Low

How Long - Paul Carrack

Eleanor Rigby - Leo Sayer (only available on vinyl)

A Whiter Shade of Pale - Gary Brooker

About Cure Parkinson’s

We’re here for the cure. Cure Parkinson’s is working with urgency to find new treatments to slow, stop and reverse Parkinson’s. Our funding and innovation has redefined the field of Parkinson’s research, enabling the world’s leading researchers to prioritise the next generation of drugs for clinical trials. Together we will conquer Parkinson’s.

Further information at cureparkinsons.org.uk