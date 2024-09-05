Paul Carrack Begins 'How Long' 50th Anniversary Tour

A musical legacy that spans five decades is something to celebrate, and when that legacy includes a timeless classic like "How Long," the occasion becomes truly remarkable. Paul Carrack, the maestro behind this iconic song, proudly announces the 'How Long' 50th Anniversary Tour, in support of his latest album, How Long - Has This Been Going On? Greatest Hits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A musical legacy that spans five decades is something to celebrate, and when that legacy includes a timeless classic like "How Long," the occasion becomes truly remarkable. Paul Carrack, the maestro behind this iconic song, proudly announces the 'How Long' 50th Anniversary Tour, in support of his latest album, How Long - Has This Been Going On? Greatest Hits.

In 1974, Paul Carrack was in Ace when he wrote and performed "How Long," a song that resonated with audiences worldwide. The track reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and made the top 20 on the UK Singles Chart. In a 1981 issue of Smash Hits, Phil Collins named the song one of his top 10 favourites, describing it as a "classic single."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrack reflects on the significance of this song, saying, "'How Long' is probably the first song I wrote. In 1974, I was in a band called Ace in London. It was a fun band, and I wrote the song about a real situation, a situation that many people could relate to. Little did I know that it would become a classic and touch the hearts of so many. 'How Long' is a song that has stood the test of time, and I'm grateful for the journey it has taken me on over these incredible 50 years."

Paul Carrack

The 'How Long' 50th Anniversary Tour takes audiences on a journey through Carrack's illustrious career, spanning half a century of extraordinary music. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of "How Long" and Paul Carrack's exceptional talent.

Carrack's career is filled with iconic songs that have become timeless classics. He lent his exceptional voice to hits such as "Tempted" by Squeeze, "The Living Years," and "Silent Running" by Mike + The Mechanics, as well as his own solo hit, "Don't Shed a Tear."

Paul’s uniquely soulful voice is cherished by millions of fans around the world. Some of the biggest names in music, including The Eagles, Diana Ross, and Tom Jones, have performed his incredible songs. He is constantly in demand as a session keyboardist, having recorded and toured with Elton John, Van Morrison, Roger Waters, and B.B. King, and most recently with Eric Clapton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, Carrack has focused primarily on creating his own solo records through his label, Carrack-UK, and embarking on tours across his native UK. His journey into independent work began two decades ago when he realised he needed to establish his own body of work. The solo records have since flourished into a substantial and diverse collection. Carrack has released an impressive 12 albums over the last 21 years, in addition to a series of live archival releases.

Paul Carrack's commitment to his craft and his relentless pursuit of musical excellence remains unwavering. This tour not only celebrates the legend himself but also marks a remarkable 50 years of unforgettable music.

The tour dates are as follows:

FRI 6th SEP: Guildhall Southampton - https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2guildhallsouthampton/

Guildhall Southampton - https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2guildhallsouthampton/ SAT 7th SEP: Bristol Beacon - bristolbeacon.org

Bristol Beacon - bristolbeacon.org SUN 8th SEP: Cardiff New Theatre - newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Cardiff New Theatre - newtheatrecardiff.co.uk FRI 13th SEP: Gateshead The Glasshouse - theglasshouseicm.org

Gateshead The Glasshouse - theglasshouseicm.org SAT 14th SEP: York Barbican - yorkbarbican.co.uk

York Barbican - yorkbarbican.co.uk SUN 15th SEP: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - glasgowconcerthalls.com

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - glasgowconcerthalls.com SAT 21st SEP: Southend Cliffs Pavilion - southendtheatres.org.uk

Southend Cliffs Pavilion - southendtheatres.org.uk SUN 22nd SEP: Birmingham Symphony Hall - bmusic.co.uk

Birmingham Symphony Hall - bmusic.co.uk THU 26th SEP: Woking New Theatre - atgtickets.com

Woking New Theatre - atgtickets.com FRI 27th SEP: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - trch.co.uk

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - trch.co.uk SAT 28th SEP: Cambridge Corn Exchange - cambridgelive.org.uk

Cambridge Corn Exchange - cambridgelive.org.uk FRI 4th OCT: Manchester Bridgewater Hall - bridgewater-hall.co.uk

Manchester Bridgewater Hall - bridgewater-hall.co.uk SAT 5th OCT: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - liverpoolphil.com

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - liverpoolphil.com SUN 6th OCT: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - liverpoolphil.com

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - liverpoolphil.com TUE 8th OCT: London Royal Albert Hall - royalalberthall.com

London Royal Albert Hall - royalalberthall.com FRI 11th OCT: Leicester De Montfort Hall - demontforthall.co.uk

Leicester De Montfort Hall - demontforthall.co.uk SAT 12th OCT: Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls - thehallswolverhampton.co.uk

Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls - thehallswolverhampton.co.uk SUN 13th OCT: Sheffield City Hall - sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sheffield City Hall - sheffieldcityhall.co.uk FRI 18th OCT: Bournemouth Pavilion - bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Bournemouth Pavilion - bournemouthpavilion.co.uk SAT 19th OCT: Guildford G Live - glive.co.uk

Guildford G Live - glive.co.uk SUN 20th OCT: Brighton Dome - brightondome.org