Queen classic revealed as Britain's favourite song to sing in the car

Vertu Motors research reveals Queen is the top song to sing

New research has revealed Bohemian Rhapsody, Sweet Caroline and Mr. Brightside are the country's favourite car karaoke songs

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has been crowned the nation's favourite song to sing along to in the car, new research reveals.

The study by Co-op Live Founding Partners Vertu, of over 2000 Brits, quizzed the country on their top songs to belt out on a road trip.

Queen's iconic 70s hit was the top choice with 13% of the votes. In second place was English party staple, and now football fan anthem, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, while The Killers’ famous tune, Mr. Brightside rounded out the top three.

Bon Jovi's 80’s classic, Livin’ on a Prayer and the beloved Abba track, Dancing Queen, also made it into the country’s top five.

Commenting on the research findings, A spokesperson for Vertu said: “Music and car journeys go hand-in-hand, and there’s nothing quite like belting out your favourite song to lift your mood, whether it be after a long day at work or during a road trip.

“But our research found that there’s a real difference between generations when it comes to our favourite road trip and car-aoke anthems.

“For instance, while Bohemian Rhapsody was the overall favourite, and was the top choice for people aged between 35 and 64, younger drivers (18-34) preferred Mr Brightside by The Killers. Meanwhile, those over 65 chose Sweet Caroline as their favourite tune.

“Nevertheless, no matter what you are listening to, it’s always key to make sure that your music isn’t distracting you from the roads.”

