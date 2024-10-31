Rachael Sage: New video for "Albatross (Reimagined)" & tour dates with Hue and Cry

Acclaimed New York singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has unveiled a visually captivating new music video for her single 'Albatross (Reimagined)', bringing her fans a soulful visual companion to her reflective ballad.

Fresh off her UK tour with pop artist Will Young, Sage continues to impress audiences, currently supporting Scottish duo Hue and Cry on a series of tour dates across the UK.

Directed by Pearl Flanagan, the music video for 'Albatross (Reimagined)' combines powerful visuals with Sage’s deeply introspective lyrics.

Set against the multifaceted backdrops of New York City, each scene is layered with rich textures, complementing the song’s themes of longing and human connection. With cinematography by Mike Flanagan, the video captures fragmented urban landscapes and fleeting moments of light and shadow, evoking a sense of isolation yet yearning for connection—a duality Sage explores in both the song and video.

The performance-driven video also features an evocative, improvised dance piece, lending an ethereal dimension to Sage's poignant lyricism.

Filmed and edited by John Shyloski, the video captures a raw and introspective journey, with the dancer’s movements expressing the tensions between grief and hope, isolation and intimacy.

This November, audiences across the UK have a chance to experience the magnetic energy of Rachael Sage live as she takes the stage with Scotland's iconic 80s duo, Hue and Cry.

Known for her captivating mix of heartfelt piano, delicate guitar work, and poignant lyrics, Sage is bringing a deeply personal set to these shows, fresh off the success of her critically acclaimed album Another Side.

Sage’s performances on this tour promise a rich, immersive experience, as she layers her soulful melodies with poetic lyricism, exploring themes of resilience, connection, and self-discovery. Her set has been crafted to complement Hue and Cry's celebrated blend of soulful pop and jazz, making for an evening of unforgettable performances that span generations and genres.

'Albatross (Reimagined)' is a reinterpretation from Sage's recent album, Another Side, and draws on the warmth of 70s folk with Sage’s signature acoustic style. Released under her own MPress Records label.

Fans can view the full music video on her official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzRwnhyWkoI

For more on her tour dates with Hue and Cry, visit Rachael Sage’s official website: http://rachaelsage.com/

Dates are as follows:

1st of Nov - Glasshouse Sage 2 - Gateshead, UK - Supporting Hue and Cry

2nd of Nov - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK - Supporting Hue and Cry

6th of Nov - Holmfirth Tavern - Holmfirth, UK - Headline Show

7th of Nov - RNCM Theatre - Manchester, UK - Supporting Hue and Cry

8th of Nov - Birmingham Town Hall - Birmingham, UK - Supporting Hue and Cry

9th of Nov - 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK - Supporting Hue and Cry