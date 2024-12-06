Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin bid for number one with his latest Christmas song in aid of Homeless Street Angels.

The fun-loving-presenter behind one of the UK’s top food review channels is back with another Christmas hit, this time it’s all about his Grandma’s “tatties.”

Rate My Takeaway presenter and food reviewer Danny Malin’s new song, ‘the best roast of the year,’ will be released at the start of December in aid of Homeless Street Angels.

Danny said: “Each year I create a Christmas single

to share my love of food but most of all use my profile to raise money and awareness for charity’s close to my heart.

“I’m well aware that this time of year is challenging for many people, particularly those living on the streets or who don’t have their own safe place to stay. More families than ever are struggling to afford to put the basics in the cupboard let alone cook a full roast.

“One place that delivers meals, clothes and supplies to vulnerable people all year around is Homeless Street Angels.

“After helping the Homeless Street Angels last year on the streets and hosting fundraisers for Abi House, a one stop shop for people to seek support in Leeds, I wanted to raise money for them as my chosen charity this year.”

The song writer and producer behind it Simone V has produced and written for some of the world’s biggest stars.

Together Danny, Simone and their team have created an upbeat song which is set to be this year's Christmas number one.

Danny said: “Last year I released a track on Yorkshire Puddings with Toddla T and this year it’s about my whole plate.

“While the song is a bit of fun to brighten up a challenging time of year. It’s to raise money for an incredible local charity. Every penny will make a difference.”

Filming for their Christmas video has already begun.

Danny added: “Paul from Motiv Productions on Kirkstall Road has shot the music video again this year.

“We’ve also had Steve Bootle take some behind the scenes photos.

“It’s amazing to bring world class artists together all in Yorkshire.”

Download Best Roast of the Year from December 6 and donate to Homeless Street Angels here