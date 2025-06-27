Reading Singer-Songwriter Etham Teams Up with Korean Artist for New Single ‘Need You’

Etham

Reading’s very own Etham is back with a heartfelt new single — and this time, he’s teamed up with rising Korean singer Moong myang.

Reading’s homegrown singer-songwriter Etham is showing no signs of slowing down. Fresh off the release of his touching new single 'Need You', a cross-continental collaboration with Korean singer Moong myang, the indie-pop artist is gearing up to share his most personal work yet. His highly anticipated EP, 'Everything & Nothing', is due out on July 4th.

'Need You' (Feat. Moong myang), which dropped this month, pairs Etham’s trademark emotional vocals with Moong myang’s warm, understated tone, blending the best of British and Korean indie sounds. Fans have praised the track’s delicate harmonies and honest lyrics, continuing Etham’s streak of memorable collaborations with K-pop stars, including his recent duet with CHUNG HA on 'Find Love'.

But 'Need You' is just a taste of what’s to come. Everything & Nothing promises to deliver Etham’s signature vulnerability and cinematic storytelling, tracing the raw, bittersweet journey of a relationship from first spark to final goodbye. Written over a month between Nashville and LA, the EP sees Etham teaming up with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Scott Effman (Kelly Clarkson, Dean Lewis) for songs that tackle love, loss, and self-doubt head-on.

Since bursting onto the scene with his breakout single 12:45 (Stripped), which has amassed over 85 million streams, Etham has become known for crafting deeply relatable songs drawn from real-life experiences. Growing up in Reading, he found in music a lifeline through a turbulent childhood, a theme that echoes through his raw, reflective lyrics.

Now boasting more than 200 million streams, 1.5 million monthly listeners, and credits alongside artists like John Newman, Tori Kelly, and James Morrison, Etham has firmly cemented his place as one of the UK’s most compelling indie-pop voices, and he’s still just getting started.

Fans can stream Need You (Feat. Moong myang) now on all major platforms, and look out for Everything & Nothing when it drops on July 4th.